FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
KHBS
Tyson Employees help local veteran care for his home and property
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tyson team members at the Fayetteville plant in Arkansas helped a terminally ill, disabled veteran care for his home and property as a way to give back on Veterans Day. When Fayetteville team member Sean Ryan learned of this veteran’s situation, he sent an email to...
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
KHBS
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, provisional ballots make the difference in two races
CHESTER, Ark. — Provisional ballots decided the winner of the mayor's race in Chester, Arkansas. When early, absentee and Election Day votes were counted, Shannon Smith had 21 votes and Lacy Hendrix had 20. Two provisional ballots were counted Monday, Nov. 14, and both were in favor of Hendrix....
KHBS
Two Benton County races having recounts
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
KHBS
Fayetteville Police warn about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where someone has been impersonating a police officer. They say local businesses have been receiving calls from a fake officer asking them to gather money in the back of their stores for an inspection.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
KHBS
MONDAY power outages after winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Southwest Power Company crews were called out Monday evening to restore power. Customers lost power around the University of Arkansas, Prairie Grove and West Fork after a significant amount of winter weather fell Monday. Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee said those areas saw the most snowfall, somewhere...
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
KHBS
NWA and River Valley roads looking great this morning
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While we saw several inches of snow in some parts of NWA last night, the roads are looking fairly clear. I-49 is already beginning to dry up, and temperatures are remaining above freezing for most of today until we get into the late hours of our Tuesday.
KHBS
Arkansas letdown against LSU, Hogs fall to 5-5
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas welcomed No. 7 LSU to The Hill for the 2022 edition of the Battle for the Boot. The Hogs defense comes out strong and ends the Tigers first drive with a Latavious Brini interception. Malik Hornsby leading the offense in this matchup with QB1 KJ...
