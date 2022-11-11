ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer

South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict earns top seed and first round bye in NCAA Playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The undefeated Benedict College Tigers are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs and earned the No. 1 seed for Super Region 2, the NCAA announced on Sunday. The Tigers, 11-0 after winning the SIAC championship on Saturday, will have a bye...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14 on Saturday. Hunter ran for 149 yards on 12 carries and scored once and had three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
WLTX.com

Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
NEWBERRY, SC
WYFF4.com

Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
FLORENCE, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION, BULLDOGS VS WILDCATS

The Camden Bulldogs will host the 3rd round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 18th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Wildcats of Dillon with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 15th at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington

Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today

IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of...
IRMO, SC

