Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
AOL Corp
Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
South Carolina Raises Expectations
The South Carolina Gamecocks' suspenseful and clutch early season wins encapsulate the foundation that head coach Lamont Paris is setting.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Kickoff Time Announced
South Carolina knows the time of their final regular season game against the rival Clemson Tigers.
What South Carolina Must Show Recruits Moving Forward
South Carolina suffered one of their most lopsided losses of head coach Shane Beamer's tenure and will need to adjust to regain the complete trust of recruits.
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
WLTX.com
Benedict wins first championship, students excited
The team is heading into the NCAA Division Two playoffs. The team is on an 11 game winning streak.
WLTX.com
Benedict earns top seed and first round bye in NCAA Playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The undefeated Benedict College Tigers are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs and earned the No. 1 seed for Super Region 2, the NCAA announced on Sunday. The Tigers, 11-0 after winning the SIAC championship on Saturday, will have a bye...
Jalin Hyatt: A Familiar Face Dominating CFB
Tennessee wide receiver Jalen Hyatt is the odds-on favorite to win the Biletnikoff award. His name is familiar to South Carolina fans, as he dominated their high school circuit a few years ago.
abccolumbia.com
Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14 on Saturday. Hunter ran for 149 yards on 12 carries and scored once and had three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. The...
WLTX.com
Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
Three Takeaways From Florida Loss
South Carolina's loss against Florida sent shockwaves through the fanbase. Twenty-four hours removed from the game, what is there to take away?
South Carolina & Tennessee Set For ESPN Kickoff
South Carolina will face Tennessee under the primetime lights next weekend in a pivotal contest for the Gamecocks.
Several Surprise Inactives Ahead of Kickoff
South Carolina will be without multiple offensive players when they take on the Florida Gators later this afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
wearecamdenhs.com
PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION, BULLDOGS VS WILDCATS
The Camden Bulldogs will host the 3rd round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 18th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Wildcats of Dillon with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 15th at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
coladaily.com
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
WIS-TV
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
WLTX.com
Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today
IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of...
