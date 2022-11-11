Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
S.Tier lake snow early Thursday before lake effect sets up near Buffalo Thursday evening
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie County through...
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm Watch for most of WNY into the weekend
Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1-2 feet or more of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Winter Storm Watch for Southern Erie County from 7pm Wednesday through...
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm Watch in effect for a portion of WNY including the metro area beginning Thursday evening
Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming county from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1-2 feet or more of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Winter Weather Advisory for Potter and McKean county in Pennsylvania from Tuesday...
WKBW-TV
Lake Effect Snow Warnings posted for parts of Western New York starting tonight
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie County from...
WKBW-TV
Contractors gather to see 'playbook' for construction of new Buffalo Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — It was a packed house inside Highmark Stadium on Monday as hundreds gathered for the first of several contractor information session surrounding construction of the new Buffalo Bills Stadium. Those in attendance heard from representatives of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, who along...
WKBW-TV
Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics New York
Very soon you could be “Freezin’ for a Reason!” The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising event for Special Olympics New York. It is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, schools and businesses to support Special Olympics New York athletes by jumping into frigid bodies of water across New York State.
WKBW-TV
Lockport fourth-grader greets kindergarteners with a high-five each morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the youngest students, heading into school each day can sometimes be a little scary. That's why it can really help to have a smiling face greet you as you walk in - especially if it's another student. Nine-year-old Tanner Ray is part of the...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
WKBW-TV
Pet Talk Tuesday - NFVS Explorer program
Dr. Lucas Kandefer tells us about a program for high school students and young adults ages 14 – 21 who may be thinking about a career in veterinary medicine, technology or are interested in animals. It is the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society’s Explorer program. It is taking place at Medaille College on Wednesday November 16th.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Start Up Week
Marcus Bullock is the keynote speaker for a community event that is happening at the Seneca One Tower starting today. The event is called Buffalo Startup Week (BSW 2022) and it goes from November 14th- 18th. It’s hosted by Bootsector, whose mission is to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and start up leaders.
WKBW-TV
SAT/ACT scores are no longer an application requirement for Canisius College
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can probably remeber the feeling of sweaty palms anda racing heart. When it comes to standarized tests students say the pressure is getting worse. "Oh my God," said Julian Reynoso, Sophomore at Canisius College. "I'm like a month away from getting into college and I got to worry about this test that I haven't taken."
