ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Winter Storm Watch for most of WNY into the weekend

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1-2 feet or more of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Winter Storm Watch for Southern Erie County from 7pm Wednesday through...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics New York

Very soon you could be “Freezin’ for a Reason!” The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising event for Special Olympics New York. It is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, schools and businesses to support Special Olympics New York athletes by jumping into frigid bodies of water across New York State.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday - NFVS Explorer program

Dr. Lucas Kandefer tells us about a program for high school students and young adults ages 14 – 21 who may be thinking about a career in veterinary medicine, technology or are interested in animals. It is the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society’s Explorer program. It is taking place at Medaille College on Wednesday November 16th.
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Start Up Week

Marcus Bullock is the keynote speaker for a community event that is happening at the Seneca One Tower starting today. The event is called Buffalo Startup Week (BSW 2022) and it goes from November 14th- 18th. It’s hosted by Bootsector, whose mission is to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and start up leaders.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

SAT/ACT scores are no longer an application requirement for Canisius College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can probably remeber the feeling of sweaty palms anda racing heart. When it comes to standarized tests students say the pressure is getting worse. "Oh my God," said Julian Reynoso, Sophomore at Canisius College. "I'm like a month away from getting into college and I got to worry about this test that I haven't taken."
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy