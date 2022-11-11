Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Frozen with Desire 6,200 Diamond Sculpture to Exhibit at Art Miami Miami, FLNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Related
FTX Bankruptcy Sinks Heat Arena’s $135M Deal
One of the most high-profile sports venue naming rights deals in recent memory lasted less than two years. The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County are ending their deal with crypto exchange FTX, which announced it filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Miami-Dade, which owns the Heat’s arena, agreed to a 19-year,...
c21media.net
Content Americas issues 500 complimentary buyer invitations
Content Americas has sent 500 key content buyers complimentary invitations to the event, which takes place at The Hilton Miami Downtown from January 24 to 26, 2023. The initiative is designed to ensure the three-day market and conference reconnects the Lat Am, domestic US and international content businesses. Buyers will...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
themiamihurricane.com
Mayor vetoes Urban Development Boundary expansion, halting development project plans
Standing against the majority of the Board of County Commissioners, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced her veto of a more than 370 acre expansion of the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I must veto this legislation so that we can continue building a strong, resilient foundation for...
NBC Miami
Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex
Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration grew among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage. “I...
Miami New Times
Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator
It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
Citadel executive Ken Griffin says 'woke ideology' is 'crushing' for students
Ken Griffin called out public schools for the "indoctrination" in "woke ideology" he says is crushing students. He said liberal policies affected his children's education.
10NEWS
Student killed in University of Virginia shooting was from Miami
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One student who was killed Sunday night during a shooting at the University of Virginia called Florida home. D'Sean Perry was a 4th-year student and member of the football team, the school's president said. He was from Miami. University President James Ryan said police responded to...
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
orlandoweekly.com
Florida Hendrix: Rapper Future buys mansion in Sunshine State for $16.3 million
Life is certainly good for Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future, who just splurged on a giant Florida mega-mansion. As first reported by real estate site Real Deal, the Grammy Award-winning 38-year-old recently dropped $16.3 million on a waterfront Miami Beach, located at 6493 Allison Rd.. The...
I-95 ranks No. 1 for most dangerous highway in U.S
MIAMI - Planning a road trip for holidays? Miami drivers may want to be extra cautious when heading out on I-95. According to The Zebra, the most dangerous highway in the U.S is I-95.The Zebra, the nation's largest insurance comparison site, says I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 the U.S. had its highest fatality rate since 2007 — reaching 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. Spanning across the entire U.S. east coast and major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Miami – drivers need to stay alert in nearly every condition along I-95 this winter. The latest data (2019 stats per NHTSA)284 fatalities14.88 fatalities per 100 milesConsider tips from licensed insurance agents at The Zebra, who can discuss car safety driving habits and what to do if in a motor accident.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful 8,000 SF Home on A Lush Private Lakefront Lot in Delray Beach Seeking for $4.5 Million
16825 Matisse Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 16825 Matisse Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a beautiful resort style home comes with modern floor plan, winding wood staircase, a media room, wet bar & gaming area, summer kitchen, putting green, retractable doors, and more. This Home in Delray Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16825 Matisse Drive, please contact Lynn Adrian (Phone: 561-251-6565) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
rtands.com
Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line
The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
fox35orlando.com
Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe
MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
Plane plagued by engine problems days before fatal Miramar crash
Days before a plane crashed into a home in Miramar, killing a flight instructor and his student, the two had sought to resolve major engine problems, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Friday. They may have been troubleshooting those problems the day of the crash. On Oct. 17, an amateur-built single-engine Adventura plane took off from North Perry ...
communitynewspapers.com
Chief Judge Sayfie is Pushing Bail Reform – Violent Criminals Should Not Get a Pass in the Process
Nushin G. Sayfie is the Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, one of the top five largest jurisdictions in the country. To achieve a role of such prominence is a very big deal in the world of judicial appointments. She has, by all measures, led a very...
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
mhsmirrornews.com
Vaping cases on the rise
The country is facing a new epidemic as the use of vaping is rapidly increasing. A recent study by hospitals in Massachusetts and San Francisco found that adolescents are starting to vape at a younger age (14.5) and using vapes more frequently, often first thing when they wake up. The...
