kelo.com
Minervas in DTSF named Restaurant of the Year by South Dakota Retailers Association
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Retailers Association has named Minervas in Downtown Sioux Falls as their Restaurant of the Year. Minervas, located on the corner of 11th and Phillips, has been a community staple since 1977, when it was first opened as a creperie. Today, the...
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
kelo.com
The rate of inflation cools a bit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Creighton University professor Ernie Goss says he expects the inflation rate to drop to 6% by year’s end, down from October’s 7.7%. Investopedia defines inflation as a rise in prices, which can be translated as the decline of purchasing power over time.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls City Council looks to improve downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Accessible Housing Authority board, as well the Homeless Task force. At the 6pm regular meeting, the council will consider a taxation ordinance...
kelo.com
North Dakota trips up USD 28-19
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KELO.com) — North Dakota special teams accounted for nine points and that proved the difference in the Fighting Hawks’ 28-19 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Alerus Center. It was the 100th meeting between the old NCC rivals. North Dakota protected its home turf...
kelo.com
More than 3 million teens in the United States using tobacco products
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 3 million middle and high school students in the United States say they use tobacco products. A study by the FDA and CDC found E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product for the ninth consecutive year. Groups with a higher percentage of tobacco product use reported grades of mostly F’s. Efforts at all levels are ongoing to help reduce youth tobacco use, which can harm the developing brain. Commercial tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
kelo.com
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week proclamation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mayor Paul TenHaken reads a proclamation recognizing the number of people who seek help from non-profit agencies at 10am on November 14th at the Bishop Dudley House. A memorial service, honoring people who have used...
kelo.com
Herd falls to Sioux City 5-1
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — The Musketeers stormed out of the opening puck drop with a four goal first period and kept the foot on the gas pedal en route to a 5-1 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede. Colin Kessler got the scoring barrage started at the 6:17...
kelo.com
Centerville, S.D., man identified as victim of fiery fatal crash south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Authorities say that 69-year-old Jerry Null was northbound on Interstate 29 in a Subaru Outback when he left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi.
kelo.com
Cougars blast Upper Iowa 50-6
FAYETTE, IA (KELO.com) — The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win. The Cougars opened the game with a 20-yard field goal to score first and never looked back. Cam...
kelo.com
SFPD: Armed robbery suspect turns himself in after surveillance footage released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police say that the suspect wanted in an armed robbery on November 7, has been arrested. Last week, the Department released surveillance footage of the encounter. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the video was posted shortly before 8 P.M. last...
