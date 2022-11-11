ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

AL.com

South Alabama basketball set for historic visit from Alabama on Tuesday

South Alabama basketball will make a little bit of history on Tuesday night, hosting Alabama for the first time at the Mitchell Center. The Jaguars (1-1) take on the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0) in a game that will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised live by ESPNU. The late tip is to accommodate a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green that begins at 6 p.m. and is also airing on ESPNU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Carrying the faith to the next generation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett. We wanted to talk about religious culture shifting, it’s important to young people as it is to their parents and grandparents, but is it? What trends are you […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Auburn edge Eku Leota accepts Senior Bowl invite

Auburn edge Eku Leota is officially heading to Mobile. Leota on Monday accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, making him the first of five Auburn players who received invites last week to commit to participating in the annual all-star game/scouting event. Along with Leota, fellow edge defender Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James received invites last Thursday, when interim coach Cadillac Williams presented them during the team’s practice -- which included the players getting Reese’s Cups “baths.”
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Drexel On The Road: Chain of Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You never know when a small idea can turn into a big project that helps people feel better, and more hopeful, about their lives. A few weeks ago, our Drexel Gilbert suggested that our viewers make chains of thanksgiving leading up to Thanksgiving Day.” A local senior center, Mercy Life of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

South Alabama looking to increase accountability, urgency this week vs. Southern Miss

South Alabama is 8-2 for the first time in the program’s FBS history, and at 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference remains alive to win its first league championship in football. Still, head coach Kane Wommack sees plenty he’d like to fix in his team as it prepares for a trip to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday. Chief among the issues is the Jaguars’ status as the most-penalized team in the country.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
FOLEY, AL
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
FOLEY, AL
