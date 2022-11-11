Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
South Alabama basketball set for historic visit from Alabama on Tuesday
South Alabama basketball will make a little bit of history on Tuesday night, hosting Alabama for the first time at the Mitchell Center. The Jaguars (1-1) take on the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0) in a game that will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised live by ESPNU. The late tip is to accommodate a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green that begins at 6 p.m. and is also airing on ESPNU.
Nate Oats wants crimson tint to Alabama vs. South Alabama game in Mitchell Center
The next stop on Alabama’s hoops tour of the state is Mobile’s Mitchell Center. After playing games in Birmingham and Huntsville over the past three seasons, the Tide will head to the gulf coast Tuesday night for a road game at South Alabama. In a part of the...
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Faith Time: Carrying the faith to the next generation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett. We wanted to talk about religious culture shifting, it’s important to young people as it is to their parents and grandparents, but is it? What trends are you […]
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
Auburn edge Eku Leota accepts Senior Bowl invite
Auburn edge Eku Leota is officially heading to Mobile. Leota on Monday accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, making him the first of five Auburn players who received invites last week to commit to participating in the annual all-star game/scouting event. Along with Leota, fellow edge defender Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James received invites last Thursday, when interim coach Cadillac Williams presented them during the team’s practice -- which included the players getting Reese’s Cups “baths.”
Drexel On The Road: Chain of Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You never know when a small idea can turn into a big project that helps people feel better, and more hopeful, about their lives. A few weeks ago, our Drexel Gilbert suggested that our viewers make chains of thanksgiving leading up to Thanksgiving Day.” A local senior center, Mercy Life of […]
Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
South Alabama looking to increase accountability, urgency this week vs. Southern Miss
South Alabama is 8-2 for the first time in the program’s FBS history, and at 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference remains alive to win its first league championship in football. Still, head coach Kane Wommack sees plenty he’d like to fix in his team as it prepares for a trip to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday. Chief among the issues is the Jaguars’ status as the most-penalized team in the country.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
Kayak getaway: Three days on Alabama’s Upper Bartram Canoe Trail
See one little foot-long alligator basking in the sun, it’s cute. See two little alligators basking in the sun, it’s cute. See five little alligators basking in the sun and you start thinking about who might be running this daycare, and how it might be better to be somewhere else.
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
