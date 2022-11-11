ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Much Ado About Dying’ Review: The Challenges of Eldercare Laid Bare in a Candid, Close-to-the-Bone Doc

Back in the days before LGBTQ+ couples marrying and raising children was legal and relatively commonplace, the most tacitly homophobic characterization of homosexuality was as a “lonely lifestyle” — where queer community was seen as a rejection of family rather than another form of it, its members fated to die in their own arms. It was untrue then and even less true now, though even today, the stigma of non-nuclear family life endures, while child-free people of any sexuality get moues of sympathy when the subject of aging comes up. The challenges of eldercare outside traditional family structures, meanwhile, are sharply presented in Simon Chambers’ piercingly personal documentary “Much Ado About Dying,” in which the independent lives of two gay men, a generation apart, are entangled in the face of mortality.
