Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Senior Alexes Reynolds Competes at Girl’s State Swim Meet

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The Preliminaries of the Iowa High School Girl’s State Swim meet starts today at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Atlantic senior Alexes Reynolds is in the field of 32 qualifiers in the 200 Freestyle and the 500 Freestyle. Reynolds qualified with a time of 1:58.45 in the 200 (17th fastest), and 5:24.32 in the 500 Freestyle (22nd) fastest.

The Preliminaries start at 11:00 a.m.; the state diving meet begins at 5:00 p.m. The Swimming finals start at noon on Saturday.

