Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day
Turkey/ Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day/blende12/ Gin Lee. If you have noticed higher prices on your favorite turkey products, you're not alone. The soaring prices of turkeys, in 2022, can be blamed on inflation and the bird-flu outbreak.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled
According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Listeria: Everything you need to know as deli meat outbreak kills at least one
1 Person Dead, Over A Dozen Sick From Outbreak Tied To Deli Meat. At least one person has died and 16 others have fallen ill across six states after being infected with listeria, a dangerous bacteria that contaminates food and causes listeriosis, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
How to Buy a Thanksgiving Turkey
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Are you wondering when you should buy your Thanksgiving turkey? What size to get? How to store it? Or what the hell all those different labels mean? Fear not. We’ve got you covered.
The Meat Guy Fieri Recommends Ahead Of A Looming Turkey Shortage
Do you remember how Elmer Fudd was always wandering around toon town with a firearm, looking for that elusive "wascally wabbit?" Well, turkey suppliers might be feeling rather Fudd-like this holiday season as they search for supply; global inflation and an "acute" case of avian flu have made turkeys, Thanksgiving's star fowl, rather hard to come by this year (per CNBC). The numbers coming from the USD indicate a 73% increase in the price of turkey this year over last, largely due to the bird flu that farmers were seeing way back in July.
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation. This has […] The post Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
UN climate talks enter home stretch split over money
COP27 entered its final week Monday with rich carbon polluters and developing nations at loggerheads over how to speed up and fund reductions in emissions. The Glasgow Pact urged nations to ramp up their emissions reduction commitments ahead of this year's summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh,but with little immediate uptake by nations.
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
Deli Meats and Cheeses In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Causing Sickness
The CDC is warning that there has been an outbreak of illnesses due to eating deli meats and cheeses. Here's what you should know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a notice concerning a recent listeria outbreak they have linked to deli meats and cheeses. The...
California Gov. Newsom: ‘Ideological attacks on ESG investing defy the free market–and taxpayers are losing out. Here’s why we consistently beat Republican-led states in nearly every economic category’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida are going against free enterprise and capitalism for political gain.
Time to shop for your Thanksgiving meal
While some are getting a head start on their Christmas shopping, Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain you should also get a jump on your Thanksgiving shopping.
Popeyes Criticized Over Price Hike Of Cajun-Style Turkey Before Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving tables will be more expensive this year than it was last year, so people may have to skip buying a turkey from certain places.
