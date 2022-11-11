ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gin Lee

Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day

Turkey/ Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day/blende12/ Gin Lee. If you have noticed higher prices on your favorite turkey products, you're not alone. The soaring prices of turkeys, in 2022, can be blamed on inflation and the bird-flu outbreak.
HARRISBURG, AR
efoodalert.com

Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC

In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled

According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
ARIZONA STATE
10NEWS

Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
Fox 32 Chicago

New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores

The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
leitesculinaria.com

How to Buy a Thanksgiving Turkey

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Are you wondering when you should buy your Thanksgiving turkey? What size to get? How to store it? Or what the hell all those different labels mean? Fear not. We’ve got you covered.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mashed

The Meat Guy Fieri Recommends Ahead Of A Looming Turkey Shortage

Do you remember how Elmer Fudd was always wandering around toon town with a firearm, looking for that elusive "wascally wabbit?" Well, turkey suppliers might be feeling rather Fudd-like this holiday season as they search for supply; global inflation and an "acute" case of avian flu have made turkeys, Thanksgiving's star fowl, rather hard to come by this year (per CNBC). The numbers coming from the USD indicate a 73% increase in the price of turkey this year over last, largely due to the bird flu that farmers were seeing way back in July.
Minnesota Reformer

Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.

In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation. This has […] The post Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

UN climate talks enter home stretch split over money

COP27 entered its final week Monday with rich carbon polluters and developing nations at loggerheads over how to speed up and fund reductions in emissions. The Glasgow Pact urged nations to ramp up their emissions reduction commitments ahead of this year's summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh,but with little immediate uptake by nations.
Mashed

Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok

A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).

