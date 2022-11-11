Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
73 photos of Liverpool High School fall play rehearsal for ‘Clue’
Students of Liverpool High School prepared for their fall play “Clue” Monday evening. Our photographer Alaina Potrikus was at their dress rehearsal to capture images. Performances of the show will be this weekend, Nov. 17-18, at the school.
Tattoo like a lady: With a fake arm and an ink machine, Syracuse artist explores history of female tattooists
The main characters of Jamie Santos’ Saturday art lecture included four of the world’s pioneering female tattoo artists, and a silicon arm named “Armothy.”. Santos is an artist and the owner of Westcott tattoo parlor “Three of Swords,” which she runs with two other women. Sunday she packed up her tattoo machines, inks and fake arm she uses for demonstrations, and headed to the Everson Museum of Art to teach a class about early 20th century female tattoo artists.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
156 photos of East Syracuse Minoa High School students rehearsal for ‘The Addams Family’
Students of East Syracuse Minoa High School prepared for their fall show “The Addams Family” Monday evening. Our photographer Rhonda Hawes was at their dress rehearsal to capture images. Performances of the show will be this weekend, Nov. 17-19, at the school.
SUNY Cortland, Ithaca College's football teams face off at Yankee Stadium for annual Cortaca Jug
The SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College's football teams are facing off at Yankee Stadium for the annual Cortaca Jug.
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
General Brown wins big over Holland Patent in Section III Class C football championship (58 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — General Brown came up short in last year’s Section III Class C championship game but Sunday the Lions would not be denied, defeating Holland Patent 41-0 in the sectional championship on Sunday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
WKTV
Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown. Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
Syracuse judge shocked by convicted killer’s wild claim: ‘As ludicrous as I’ve ever heard’
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County judge couldn’t believe what a man reportedly told authorities after being convicted in a fatal stabbing that began over social distancing in June 2020. Julius Brown, 50, was found guilty after trial in September of participating in the death of Chennal Price-Green,...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
literock973.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
whcuradio.com
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
nyspnews.com
Update: Richfield Springs troopers ID suspect who walked off with more than what he paid for
Update: Thank you to the public for quickly helping us ID the man who stole numerous bags of wood pellets from Kinney Drugs! The man was ID within a few hours of our post. Original Press Release: New York State Police at Richfield Springs are looking to ID this man who stole several items while at Kinney Drugs in the village of Richfield Springs.
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
Madison County judge-elect affirms victory: ‘honored and humbled,’ she says
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Youngs is the apparent winner in the race for Madison County Court Judge, NewsChannel 9 was first to report Friday, according to the Madison County Board of Elections. In a statement from Judge-Elect Rhonda Youngs issued Monday, she says she is “truly honored” to have earned the trust of so […]
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
