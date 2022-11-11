Read full article on original website
Ron Lucky
4d ago
Lol . Ann Arbor just rezones when their wishes don’t comply . Very sad . Higher density and a lot more low income living accomplishes 2 things …. More dependent people and the loss of A2’s charm it USED to have . A lot of people avoid A2 now because of this . The mayor should be ashamed of himself
