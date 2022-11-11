ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 2

Ron Lucky
4d ago

Lol . Ann Arbor just rezones when their wishes don’t comply . Very sad . Higher density and a lot more low income living accomplishes 2 things …. More dependent people and the loss of A2’s charm it USED to have . A lot of people avoid A2 now because of this . The mayor should be ashamed of himself

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy