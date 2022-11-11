ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway. Police say the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Northeast Side family safely escapes early-morning house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Cadbury Drive, not far from Bulverde Road. Firefighters said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

