FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist hospitalized after being thrown from bike, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was launched from her bike during a crash on Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 10, near the Loop 1604 interchange near Top Golf. According to...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police arrest 3 teens, including 14-year-old driver, after vehicle chase
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a vehicle chase and crash late Saturday night. Officers originally responded to a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lahn Road, but they say they arrived to find only shell casings in the street.
KENS 5
Over 4,500 catalytic converters were stolen in San Antonio the past two years, and police can’t say they made a single arrest
SAN ANTONIO — Catalytic converters have become a popular crime of opportunity. According to a Triple-A report from July, the number of insurance claims from catalytic converter thefts across Texas has jumped 5,300% since 2019. Bexar County ranks No. 4 for the number of catalytic converter insurance claims, according...
'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows
SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side. After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash. When police arrived at the...
KSAT 12
1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway. Police say the...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
KSAT 12
13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters determining cause of fire at South Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a South Side home on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at a home on Spaatz Street near Palo Alto Road. SAFD said the fire started in a room attached to the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed while sitting inside a car with his wife outside a West Side home Sunday. The man was identified as 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s cause of death is still pending....
KSAT 12
Police: Man purposely ran over security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver intentionally hit and injured a security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall early Monday morning. According to a preliminary police report, the guard was trying to question the driver’s girlfriend at the time in connection with an assault on an employee at the bar.
KSAT 12
1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs...
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
TX Woman Attacked By Boyfriend After Refusing to Shower with Him
28-ear-old Henry Marquis Ybarbo and his girlfriend had been together for four months and shared an apartment in San Antonio. Ybarbo had a lengthy criminal history including endangering a child, multiple drug violations, theft of a firearm, tampering with government records, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. HIS LIVING...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
news4sanantonio.com
Man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle when visiting family. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Randall Avenue at around 2:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a husband and...
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
KSAT 12
Northeast Side family safely escapes early-morning house fire
SAN ANTONIO – A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Cadbury Drive, not far from Bulverde Road. Firefighters said...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
