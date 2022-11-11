Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
'He’s a good friend': Jewish Family Services looking for more companions for senior citizens
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Ben and Marius have known each other for about a year. They take walks to the park every week. "I was looking to help some elderly people with their problems, and I actually wanted to volunteer to do the job. So, I find JFS and it was the perfect situation for me to meet nice people," Ben, a companion, said.
anash.org
Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim
Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
WPBF News 25
Nonprofits working to help South Florida families this holiday despite challenges
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. Local food banks are stepping up to help people this holiday season despite the challenges they're facing due to rising fuel costs and supply chain issues, and you can help those organizations serve people in need.
Rebel music, Boynton-style: City hosts first Reggae Fest
BOYNTON BEACH — The sounds of guitars and drums, and the aromas of Caribbean cuisine, filled the air Saturday at Centennial Park as the city welcomed its inaugural Reggae Fest. In addition to four bands playing the popular music style created in 1960s Jamaica and most often associated with...
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
Thrillist
Where to See Holiday Lights in South Florida This Season
People who are new to South Florida are usually a little weirded out when the holiday season rolls around and they see palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights. That’s just our take on the season here in Miami, where we trade eggnog for coquito (it’s better) and “Jingle Bells” for “Mi Burrito Sabanero” (which is just as likely to get stuck in your head). And though some of our traditions may be a little different than the rest of the country’s, we still get into the over-the-top light displays as well as anyone, throwing them on boats, waterfront mansions, and the world’s largest holiday theme park. So, from Santa’s to the Stranahan House, here are the best places in South Florida to catch holiday lights.
Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate
The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
tamaractalk.com
Couple Loses Life Savings in Online Scam
Doris and Barry Bauman lost $99,000 of their life’s savings in one day after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Their daughter, Tamarac resident Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign to help her parents, who are now considering selling their cars and the house they have lived in since the 1980s.
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center
Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
Click10.com
South Florida La Granja location, California Pizza Kitchen ordered shut last week
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As of this post, Talay Thai has not been re-inspected and has not been allowed to re-open. All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered...
WPBF News 25
Sandi Tree sculpting officially begins in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that the sand forSandi Tree is here, it's time for her to finally take shape. The crews who are behind the process do it in a very unique way. It's all put together by Team Sandtastic, and over the last week, they were able to bring the 800 tons of sand that will be used to make the tree.
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton
The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
nomadlawyer.org
Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends
For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
cw34.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
