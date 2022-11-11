ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

anash.org

Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim

Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Thrillist

Where to See Holiday Lights in South Florida This Season

People who are new to South Florida are usually a little weirded out when the holiday season rolls around and they see palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights. That’s just our take on the season here in Miami, where we trade eggnog for coquito (it’s better) and “Jingle Bells” for “Mi Burrito Sabanero” (which is just as likely to get stuck in your head). And though some of our traditions may be a little different than the rest of the country’s, we still get into the over-the-top light displays as well as anyone, throwing them on boats, waterfront mansions, and the world’s largest holiday theme park. So, from Santa’s to the Stranahan House, here are the best places in South Florida to catch holiday lights.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate

The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
MARGATE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Couple Loses Life Savings in Online Scam

Doris and Barry Bauman lost $99,000 of their life’s savings in one day after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Their daughter, Tamarac resident Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign to help her parents, who are now considering selling their cars and the house they have lived in since the 1980s.
TAMARAC, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Sandi Tree sculpting officially begins in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that the sand forSandi Tree is here, it's time for her to finally take shape. The crews who are behind the process do it in a very unique way. It's all put together by Team Sandtastic, and over the last week, they were able to bring the 800 tons of sand that will be used to make the tree.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends

For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

