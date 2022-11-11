Suspect Sought In Halloween Party Shooting Death Of Bloomingdale High School Student

Laci Mae Gilileo, 15, was fatally shot on November 1, 2022

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party in the early morning hours on November 1.

Detectives say at around 2:15 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in regarding a shooting that had taken place in the 9000 block of Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

Once on scene, deputies discovered one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Another shooting victim, a female, was located at a nearby Petrol Mart, located at 11511 U.S. 301. She was transported to the hospital and dies from her injuries despite life-saving efforts.

“With the approval of the family, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office can confirm the name of the victim who was shot during a Halloween party,” said HCSO.

Laci Mae Gilileo, 15, was the victim who was fatally shot on November 1, 2022, after an argument took place at a house party in the 9000 block of Harney Road in Thonotosassa. She was a student at Bloomingdale High School.

The search is still ongoing for the suspect(s) at this time, according to deputies.

Detectives urge anyone with information related to the incident to call (813)247-8200.

