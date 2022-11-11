BBB Warns: After Nicole In Florida, Watch Out For Scams

Better Business Bureau warns consumers that in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole , watch out for storm chasers and/or impostors looking to take advantage of people.

Scammers use phone, text, email, mail and will even go door-to-door targeting Floridians affected by the storm.

No government agencies will call unsolicited or text you asking for financial account information and there will never be a fee required to apply for aid thru government disaster assistance agencies.

If a government agency contacts you and ask for money or your personal information, hang up and report it to BBB Scam Tracker , it’s an Imposter.

Hurricane victims should never feel pressured to make a hasty decision or choose an unknown contractor. Make temporary repairs if necessary so you can take the time to choose a trustworthy contractor.

BBB’s Florida Hurricane Guide is a one-stop resource page to provide Hurricane help for Floridians. Within this hurricane guide, you will find guidance on disaster preparedness, recovery and repair, and how to avoid scams post-hurricane. Visit: bbb.org/hurricane to learn more.

