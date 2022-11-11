ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, TN

Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well

Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
Downtown Paris Aglow For 615 House Performance

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Courtsquare was all aglow Saturday evening for the performance of 615 House at the Downtown Paris’ Open House Extended. The steps of the courthouse were shining with warm Christmas colors and although the weather was very cold, there were plenty of fire pits and heaters for the audience. The performance of 615 House was postponed from last weekend due to rain. In photo, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, right, and Christie Fields of SolarFields, which sponsored the event, welcome everyone to the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.

You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soup, Crafts At Homemaker’s Holiday

Paris, Tenn.–This year’s FCE Homemaker’s Holiday will be held November 16 and 17 at the Enoch Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Baked goods, casseroles, soups, crafts and more are on sale. Admission is free. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 and 10 a.m. to 1...
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business

McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning

A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
Robert J. Andrusyk

Mr. Robert J. Andrusyk, 78, Henry, Tennessee, died at his caretaker’s residence Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born Thursday, July 13, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to John Andrusyk and Ann Shemluck Andrusyk, both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Williams, this year.
Carolyn Sue Phippen

Mrs. Carolyn Sue Phippen, 84, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her devoted son by her side. She was born Friday, August 12, 1938, in Stewart County, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Boyd and Lucy Wallace Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Blanks “Buddy” Phippen; brother: Michael Cunningham and sister: Faye Greenhill.
West Tennessee Teams Advance In Playoffs

West Tennessee teams continue to advance in the TSSAA playoffs for next week with the Henry County Patriots hosting the Springfield Yellow Jackets after Springfield upset Munford on Friday night and Henry County took care of business against Portland. The McKenzie Rebels defeated Moore County and will host Fayetteville on Friday night.
Kenneth Burnes

Mr. Kenneth Burnes, 60, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Private services will be held at a later date. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Smith Mecord

Lois Smith Mecord, 76, of Paris, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at her residence. Born Sunday, June 2, 1946, in Elizabeth, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Smith and the late Norma Davis Smith. In addition to her parents, Lois was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law: Jan Smith.
Melissa Muzzall Oulman

Melissa Anne Muzzall Oulman, 60, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died at her daughter’s residence Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born Saturday, March 17, 1962, in Paris, Tennessee, to James Howard Muzzall, Sr., who preceded her in death, and Mary Nell Hopper Muzzall, who survives in Paris, Tennessee. Melissa spent...
JoAnne Moore

Mrs. JoAnne Moore, 76, of Rives, passed away Sunday morning at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Moore will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Union City First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Moore Farms. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk

Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
