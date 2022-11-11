ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Two charged in connection with murder of Lawrence Witzke

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of Lawrence Witzke on November 11. Mikail Martinez, 23, was charged with one count of murder, one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and one count of resisting law enforcement. Martinez also received...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Suspect arrested in connection with Roseland hotel shooting

A man suspected in a shooting at the Quality Inn hotel is Roseland has been arrested. Dakota Vancamp is charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Police were called to the hotel back in early October where they found a...
ROSELAND, IN
abc57.com

Driver charged in Warsaw bus crash that injured dozens

WARSAW, Ind. ---- The Warsaw Police and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are bringing charges against the driver of a semi-truck that crashed into a school bus Saturday. 58-year-old Victor Santos is facing four counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating a Vehicle, a level 5 felony,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8800 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. A vehicle was stolen from a business. Value of $10,000. 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4000 block of East Oldfield Drive, Leesburg. Criminal mischief to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Total of 16 injured in Warsaw bus crash, incident still under investigation

WARSAW, Ind. -- Patrol officers were notified around 8:06 p.m. on Saturday of reports that a tractor trailer was driving at excessive speeds, drifting into other lanes, and even driving off the roadway while entering Warsaw city limits westbound on U.S. 30, according to the Warsaw Police Department. As Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40

Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Teenager dies in early morning crash

The Marshall County Sheriff's department is investigating an early morning crash that left a 16-year-old dead. According to officials, a pickup truck was heading west on US 6 when it lost control and was hit by an SUV sometime after 3:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the people in the pickup,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Multiple injured in four-vehicle crash on I-94

BARODA-LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- A multiple vehicle crash happened on westbound I-94 on Saturday around 10:30 a.m., according to the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department. Officials say that four total vehicles were involved, and that people sustained minor injuries. According to police, the crash occurred around mile-marker 14.
BARODA, MI
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
SOUTH BEND, IN

