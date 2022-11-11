Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Two charged in connection with murder of Lawrence Witzke
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of Lawrence Witzke on November 11. Mikail Martinez, 23, was charged with one count of murder, one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and one count of resisting law enforcement. Martinez also received...
95.3 MNC
Suspect arrested in connection with Roseland hotel shooting
A man suspected in a shooting at the Quality Inn hotel is Roseland has been arrested. Dakota Vancamp is charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Police were called to the hotel back in early October where they found a...
abc57.com
Driver charged in Warsaw bus crash that injured dozens
WARSAW, Ind. ---- The Warsaw Police and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are bringing charges against the driver of a semi-truck that crashed into a school bus Saturday. 58-year-old Victor Santos is facing four counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating a Vehicle, a level 5 felony,...
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8800 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. A vehicle was stolen from a business. Value of $10,000. 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4000 block of East Oldfield Drive, Leesburg. Criminal mischief to...
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
WNDU
Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A gun was apparently bought and sold inside a South Bend High School last week. Police say it happened at the Rise Up Academy at 740 N. Eddy St. Rise Up is an alternative high school for students who are behind in getting the credits they need to graduate.
abc57.com
Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
abc57.com
Total of 16 injured in Warsaw bus crash, incident still under investigation
WARSAW, Ind. -- Patrol officers were notified around 8:06 p.m. on Saturday of reports that a tractor trailer was driving at excessive speeds, drifting into other lanes, and even driving off the roadway while entering Warsaw city limits westbound on U.S. 30, according to the Warsaw Police Department. As Warsaw...
95.3 MNC
Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40
Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
22 WSBT
Teenager dies in early morning crash
The Marshall County Sheriff's department is investigating an early morning crash that left a 16-year-old dead. According to officials, a pickup truck was heading west on US 6 when it lost control and was hit by an SUV sometime after 3:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the people in the pickup,...
abc57.com
Multiple injured in four-vehicle crash on I-94
BARODA-LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- A multiple vehicle crash happened on westbound I-94 on Saturday around 10:30 a.m., according to the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department. Officials say that four total vehicles were involved, and that people sustained minor injuries. According to police, the crash occurred around mile-marker 14.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on Niles Road in St. Joseph Township, police said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road,...
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
