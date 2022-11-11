ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Federal Way(Federal Way, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk5dd_0j7CDKEn00

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Federal way early Thursday morning.

The rollover crash happened along south 348th street and 16th avenue south.

Although substantial injuries were reported, it is unknown how severe they were.

It is unclear what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved.

While the Major Accident Investigation Team went to the incident, South 344th Street to South 348th Street was restricted to traffic.

The crash is being investigated by the police. It is not clear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Additional details regarding the crash are not yet provided by the authorities.

November 11, 2022

Source: King 5

