Child hit by car in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa.

Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.

Police said the child may have darted into traffic she didn’t see coming on Garrison. It seems she was leaving Bradford Park Apartments.

The driver’s vehicle appeared to have working headlights and was driving within the speed limit. Police noted rain had just started to drizzle at the time of the crash.

The child was taken to a hospital with a possible broken femur and a traumatic brain injury.

Police said they got the driver’s information and she was released from the scene with the understanding the investigation is ongoing.

