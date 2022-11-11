ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

Crash snarls eastbound I-80 traffic in Hubbard

Two people are hospitalized after an accident that snarled traffic along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. Dispatchers were told that a semi-tractor trailer sideswiped a car along the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before the Hubbard exit. Two people were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center for treatment. The...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested in Columbus for fatal shooting of Girard man

An 18-year-old man has been arrested connection to the shooting death of Girard native Kevin Sobnosky. Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross was booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center Sunday on a charge of murder. Ross is one of 12 persons of interest police named in connection with the shooting death...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police updates on three recent homicides in city

During a Warren police press conference Monday, updates were issued on three recent homicides within the city. According to the police, victim 36-year-old Lee Lambert of Austintown was killed at what police say was his girlfriend's home at 1919 Charles Ave. SE at 5:46 pm on November 7. Police charged...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

