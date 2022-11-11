Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Crash snarls eastbound I-80 traffic in Hubbard
Two people are hospitalized after an accident that snarled traffic along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. Dispatchers were told that a semi-tractor trailer sideswiped a car along the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before the Hubbard exit. Two people were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center for treatment. The...
Report: Man accused of high-speed chase, assaulting Youngstown officers
It happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. on Youngstown's East Side.
Man taken to hospital after police chase from Walmart in Boardman
A man was arrested and taken to the hospital after a police chase from Walmart Saturday morning.
5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash
A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested in Columbus for fatal shooting of Girard man
An 18-year-old man has been arrested connection to the shooting death of Girard native Kevin Sobnosky. Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross was booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center Sunday on a charge of murder. Ross is one of 12 persons of interest police named in connection with the shooting death...
Local fire department mourns death of firefighter
The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after his unexpected passing.
Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road
A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th.
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
WFMJ.com
Warren police updates on three recent homicides in city
During a Warren police press conference Monday, updates were issued on three recent homicides within the city. According to the police, victim 36-year-old Lee Lambert of Austintown was killed at what police say was his girlfriend's home at 1919 Charles Ave. SE at 5:46 pm on November 7. Police charged...
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Police say killing of Austintown man in Warren doesn’t appear to be self-defense
The preliminary hearing for Theodore Noland, accused of killing an Austintown man last week in Warren has been rescheduled after Thanksgiving.
Brunswick student killed trying to sell PlayStation
Warren police say they are still investigating a shooting that turned deadly Friday.
Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
A crash and downed pole is stalling traffic on I-680 southbound in Youngstown.
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
WFMJ.com
After decades of decay, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is set for demolition
26 years after seeing its last patient and falling into serious disrepair, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital will finally be coming down. The Trumbull County Land Bank is holding a public meeting about the demolition of the former hospital located at 1307 North Tod Avenue in Warren. The public is invited...
