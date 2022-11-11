Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Saudi Arabia sentences American to 16 years prison over tweets; Son says Biden admin neglected his case
A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced a U.S. citizen to 16 years in prison after he criticized the Saudi government on Twitter. His son said the Biden administration has neglected his father’s case. Saudi-American dual citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 71, was given the lengthy prison sentence on Oct. 3,...
CNET
President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Family: Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water
CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has started drinking water again, his family said Monday, in the first communication from the prominent dissident in over a week amid fears for his life. The announcement came in a letter the family received from Abdel-Fattah...
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to "manage" differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees. Protests have mostly been muted at the conference, known as COP27, which is taking place in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Activists blamed high cost of travel, accommodation and restrictions in the isolated city for limiting numbers of demonstrators. The protesters marched through the conference’s ‘Blue Zone,’ which is considered United Nations territory and governed by the global body’s rules. That has given the activists a bit more space to voice their opinions than in the rest of the country, where Egypt’s authoritarian government essentially bars protests. Still, there were signs that Egypt was attempting to exert pressure inside the conference venue. Attendees of events at the German pavilion have complained about being photographed and filmed by people unknown to them in the days after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist.
BBC
Nigerian TikTokers sentenced to whipping for mocking official
Two TikTok stars in Nigeria have been sentenced to a whipping and forced to clean the court after they used social media to mock a government official. Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula were found guilty of defaming Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the northern state of Kano. The pair's lawyer...
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
BAGHDAD (AP) — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism. The embassy said it was closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further out of respect for his mourning family, the embassy statement said. A State Department official said Troell was a private citizen with no connection to the government. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to go on the record.
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Pakistan’s Imran Khan U-turns on US conspiracy theory: ‘As far as I’m concerned it is over’
Imran Khan on Sunday said that he no longer “blamed” the US for his ouster from power, after months of propogating the theory that a foreign conspiracy led to his being removed as prime minister.Mr Khan lost a vote of no confidence in Pakistan’s parliament in April this year, and has since claimed that the process was the result of a conspiracy between Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, and the United States.Asked about the conspiracy theory in an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Khan said that “as far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me”.“Our...
BBC
France calls time on anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane in Sahel
President Emmanuel Macron has formally ended France's decade-long operation to fight Islamist insurgents in the Sahel. In a major speech at a naval base in Toulon, he said some French troops would remain in the region. However, they would be there under new arrangements to be worked out with host...
American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East. Morris, who the group says was shackled in front of her 8-year-old daughter, was questioned while in custody about her tweets and contacts with news organizations and rights groups over her three-year effort to leave the kingdom with her child, Freedom Initiative said. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the American’s release. He said U.S. diplomats remain closely involved in the case.
Biden urges Cambodia to free outspoken activist jailed for six years for treason
US president Joe Biden urged Cambodia to free Theary Seng, an outspoken American-Cambodian activist given six-years of jail term for treason earlier in June this year.She was one of 60 defendants charged in connection with a failed attempt by an opposition leader to return from exile in 2019.Mr Biden took up her case with Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Sen, while meeting him on the sidelines of Asean summit. The president “called for the release of activists detained on politically motivated charges, including US-Cambodian dual citizen Seng Theary”, said the White House in a statement following the talks.Meanwhile, the 51-year-old...
