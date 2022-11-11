ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thonotosassa, FL

15-year-old victim of Halloween party shooting identified; HCSO seeks answers

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xx01D_0j7CAYF600

One victim of a fatal Thonotosassa Halloween party shooting on Nov. 1 has been identified with approval from her family, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Laci Mae Gilileo, 15, was at a Halloween party on Harney Road when an argument broke out around 2:15 a.m. The shooting occurred shortly after.

RELATED: High school student dead, another teen injured after Halloween party: HCSO

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a teenage boy who had been shot. They found Gilileo, who had also been shot, at a nearby Petrol Mart later on.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the boy was in stable condition. Gilileo, however, passed away from her injuries.

Gilileo was a Bloomingdale High School student. Detectives asked that anyone with information related to the incident should call (813)-247-8200 .

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 9

Bunny DuBose
3d ago

Her poor parents and family. I’m curious if her parents knew she was out in the wee hours of the morning? My 15 year old was always home with us, however we allowed her to spend the night with her best friend, which I was besties with her mom, so I felt comfortable allowing her to stay over. However teens do sneak out of their homes and unfortunately things like this can happen. 🙏💔

Reply(1)
6
libs are hypocrites
3d ago

Laci Mae Gilileo, 15, was at a Halloween party on Harney Road when an argument broke out around 2:15 a.m. ...... .15 year old out after 12 pm is horrible parenting

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting

A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies arrest man suspected of snatching $300 from clerk at arcade

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man suspected of snatching $300 from a clerk at an adult arcade. Leonard Scott Stallman, 43, of Leesburg, was arrested last week when he was spotted at the Dreamers internet cafe in Bushnell. He was suspected of stealing about $300 in cash on Nov. 1 from a clerk at the Fun Adult Skills Arcade, also in Bushnell, according to an arrest report. In that incident, Stallman walked up to a clerk and asked for change. He snatched a wad of cash from her hands and ran out of the arcade. He was caught on video surveillance fleeing from the cafe.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pregnant woman gets bloody nose; man gets jail

A Crystal River man sits behind bars Monday without the potential for bond after Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged Dalton Joseph Watson with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. According to the arrest report, the victim and the 22-year-old Watson arrived together at Bravera Seven Rivers hospital’s...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
SEFFNER, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy