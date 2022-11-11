15-year-old victim of Halloween party shooting identified; HCSO seeks answers

One victim of a fatal Thonotosassa Halloween party shooting on Nov. 1 has been identified with approval from her family, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Laci Mae Gilileo, 15, was at a Halloween party on Harney Road when an argument broke out around 2:15 a.m. The shooting occurred shortly after.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a teenage boy who had been shot. They found Gilileo, who had also been shot, at a nearby Petrol Mart later on.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the boy was in stable condition. Gilileo, however, passed away from her injuries.

Gilileo was a Bloomingdale High School student. Detectives asked that anyone with information related to the incident should call (813)-247-8200 .

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation.