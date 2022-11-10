ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Taste of Country

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards

Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
People

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards.  While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian.  Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
Wide Open Country

2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style

The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
womansday.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Fuming Over Shocking Entertainer of the Year Loss at CMA Awards

The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone, and Carrie Underwood fans were left fuming after hearing the results for the most coveted win of the night. Since the country music star won American Idol back in 2005, she's received a multitude of accolades. But there's one award she has never won, despite receiving four nominations for it six years in a row: Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. While folks had had high hopes that the "Demin & Rhinestones" singer would finally be named the winner at this year's ceremony, the results unfortunately didn't go in her favor.
The Independent

Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
Rolling Stone

2022 CMA Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

The CMA Awards will take place in their longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this week, bringing the biggest names and brightest new stars in the genre on one stage for one night. There’s a slight facelift this year with the addition of a new, non-musical co-host — pro football star Peyton Manning — but things look to be more or less routine for the long-running show, now in its 56th year. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, from performers to nominees and more. When Are the 2022 CMA Awards? The 56th CMA Awards are airing...
Myhighplains.com

CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown to the 56th Annual CMA Awards is on. Country music fans from across the country gathered outside Bridgestone Arena early Wednesday morning to catch 13-time CMA Award Winner Keith Urban perform live on Good Morning America. Dedicated fans waited over 12 hours in line to sing along to Urban’s latest single, “Street Called Main.”
Country Thang Daily

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022

“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Country Thang Daily

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde bagged the Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” beating Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy’s “Beers on Me;” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You;” Midland’s collaboration with Jon Pardi on “Longneck Way to Go;” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
The Guardian

‘He was a bit of an outcast’: how Weird Al become an unlikely superstar

He is the patron saint of introverts, misfits, outsiders – anyone who didn’t belong in the cool kids’ gang. “A lot of Weird Al fans, we’re geeks, freaks, losers, misunderstood outcasts, Star Wars nerds or guys playing Dungeons and Dragons,” says Ethan Ullman, who co-hosts a podcast about the musical comedian. “You don’t have to be an outcast to like Al but he’s certainly helping in being a beacon of acceptance for those who are.”
Country Thang Daily

Jenee Fleenor Is Awarded Musician of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022

Jenee Fleenor, an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, mandolin, and acoustic guitar), won the 2022 CMA Awards as Musician of the Year. She beat steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarists Brent Mason and Derek Wells, and banjo player Ilya Toshinkskiy. Jenee Fleenor first won the award in 2019, breaking Mac McAnally’s...
