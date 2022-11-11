Safety and Efficacy-Associated Risk Calculator for Hepatocellular Carcinoma in The Elderly After Resection (SEARCHER)

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
legalexaminer.com
Study Finds Link Between Hair Straighteners and Uterine Cancer
In a new study released last month, researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have found a link between hair straightening chemicals and an increased risk of uterine cancer. The findings are alarming for the millions of women who use these products. These chemicals are used in hair salons by professionals but are also sold in grocery stores and beauty supply shops for people to use at home. Many hair straightening labels advertise natural ingredients without warning about the serious adverse health effects the products can cause. According to the study, Black women may be at a higher risk of developing the disease because hair straighteners are more popular among the demographic.
MedicalXpress
Higher urine-to-plasma urea ratio reflects heightened risk of chronic kidney disease progression
In a large cohort of patients with common forms of chronic kidney disease (CKD), researchers found that urine-to-plasma ratio of urea ([U/P]urea) was independently associated with CKD progression and kidney failure. An association of urinary concentrating capacity with CKD progression, independently of glomerular filtration rate (GFR), supports the notion that...
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
docwirenews.com
Kidney Impairment in Patients With SARS-CoV-2 Infection
At the 59th ERA Congress, Maria-Daniela Tanasescu and colleagues presented results of a study designed to compared renal impairment between patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection in two different time periods with dominant beta and delta SARS-CoV-2 variants, with or without prior chronic kidney disease (CKD). The results were reported in a presentation titled SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Kidney Impairment.
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
physiciansweekly.com
Survival Benefit of AD-LND in Patients Undergoing Liver Resection for cN0 ICC
Although clinically node-negative (cN0) patients should have lymphadenectomy, lymph node status is a significant predictor of survival in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). However, it was up for discussion. For a study, researchers sought to establish if a sufficient lymphadenectomy enhanced long-term results in cN0 patients having their livers removed for ICC.
boldsky.com
Irregular Menstrual Cycles Linked With Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Study
A study published in JAMA Network Open found that irregular and long menstrual cycles are associated with an increased risk of incident CVD events, particularly CHD (Congenital Heart Defects). In addition, the study found that women with irregular and long menstrual cycles had an increased CVD risk with age [1].
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
physiciansweekly.com
Initial thoracic endovascular aortic repair not associated with reduced mortality and morbidity compared to medical therapy for acute uncomplicated type B aortic dissection
1. This retrospective cohort study examining thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) versus medical therapy for uncomplicated type B aortic dissection found similar mortality and hospitalization rates between treatment groups. 2. Approximately 16% of the study population received TEVAR; TEVAR receipt was significantly associated with younger age, the South region, hypertension,...
physiciansweekly.com
Children with migraines have elevated risk of anxiety and depressive symptoms and disorders
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, children and adolescents with migraine are at higher risk of anxiety and depression symptoms and disorders compared with patients without migraines. 2. Pediatric patients with migraines may therefore benefit from routine screening for anxiety and depression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
Myositis Associated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Over the past century, there has been a significant increase in the amount of research on the connection between inflammatory myopathy and cancer. Immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated myositis (ICI myositis) is now a new participant in the expanding area of inflammatory myopathy. Clinical diagnosis of inflammatory myopathy following the start of immunosuppressive therapy for cancer care is indicative of immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated myositis.
physiciansweekly.com
Low dose aspirin not associated with congenital abnormalities
1. Low-dose aspirin is not significantly associated with congenital anomalies even when started in the first trimester. 2. Other factors found to be associated with congenital anomalies include history of previous fetal abnormalities and history of previous spontaneous abortions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Low-dose aspirin (LDA) has been used...
physiciansweekly.com
Optimal implementation of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors in US patients with heart failure estimated to cause a significant reduction in worsening heart failure events over 3 years
1. In this decision analytical model study among 4.8 million adults with heart failure in the United States, optimal implementation of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors over 3 years was estimated to prevent or postpone 630 000 worsening heart failure events across the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) spectrum, of which approximately 230 000 to 280 000 preventable events were in patients with an LVEF greater than 40%.
physiciansweekly.com
Link Found Between Gout Flare and Subsequent Cardiovascular Events
Compared with patients with gout who did not experience a cardiovascular (CV) event, those who did had notably higher odds of a recent gout flare, according to a study published in JAMA Network. Although this investigation suggests a link between gout flares and a transient rise in CV events, such...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
physiciansweekly.com
Sustained low-carbohydrate diet may help prevent and manage type 2 diabetes
1. In this randomized controlled trial, sustained low-carbohydrate diet in patients with untreated hemoglobin A1c of 6.0%-6.9% led to improved hemoglobin A1c and glycemic control. 2. Furthermore, sustained low-carbohydrate diet in this patient sample led to decreased caloric intake and significant weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Type 2...
