Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Medical News Today
What is sick sinus syndrome?
Sick sinus syndrome (SSS) is the name that doctors use to refer to heart rhythm problems. These occur when the sinus node, the heart’s natural pacemaker, does not keep a regular heartbeat. People with SSS may have bradycardia, a slow heart rate of. , or tachycardia, when the heart...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
science.org
Staphylococcus aureus skin colonization promotes SLE-like autoimmune inflammation via neutrophil activation and the IL-23/IL-17 axis
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects various organs, and the microbiota of the nasal cavity and gut are involved in SLE development. However, it is unclear how the skin microbiota influences SLE. Using an epithelial cell–specific IκBζ-deficient (NfkbizΔK5) mouse model of spontaneous skin inflammation, Terui et al. tested the impact of Staphylococcus aureus colonization of the skin on SLE-associated effects. The authors found that the spontaneous SLE-associated effects seen in the NfkbizΔK5 mice worsened with skin S. aureus colonization. These effects were associated with neutrophil extracellular trap (NET)–induced epidermal apoptosis via the increased production of IL-17A. Thus, skin S. aureus colonization potentially worsens SLE by mediating increased release of NETs.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
physiciansweekly.com
Oxygenation targets do not alter outcomes in critically ill patients
1. Among critically ill patients receiving mechanical ventilation, differing oxygenation targets did not alter the number of ventilator-free days. 2. The risks of mortality and complications were similar across all studied oxygenation targets. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A significant proportion of patients with critical illnesses require hospitalization...
physiciansweekly.com
Black and Hispanic persons less likely to receive bystander CPR
1. Black and Hispanic persons were less likely than White persons to receive bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at home and in public. 2. The incidence of survival to discharge was lower for Black and Hispanic persons compared to White persons for both home and public cardiac arrests. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Sustained low-carbohydrate diet may help prevent and manage type 2 diabetes
1. In this randomized controlled trial, sustained low-carbohydrate diet in patients with untreated hemoglobin A1c of 6.0%-6.9% led to improved hemoglobin A1c and glycemic control. 2. Furthermore, sustained low-carbohydrate diet in this patient sample led to decreased caloric intake and significant weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Type 2...
Atrial Fibrillation Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Have you ever wondered what exactly is atrial fibrillation? If so, we've got some answers for you.
cohaitungchi.com
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. What Is Pulmonary Hypertension?. Pulmonary hypertension...
physiciansweekly.com
Proguanil and atovaquone use may be associated with lower colorectal cancer risk
1. The use of proguanil/atovaquone amongst individuals with a family history of colorectal cancer (CRC) was associated with a decreased risk of developing CRC. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Individuals who have relatives with colorectal cancer (CRC) have a 2-4 times increased lifetime risk of developing CRC, compared to those...
physiciansweekly.com
Low dose aspirin not associated with congenital abnormalities
1. Low-dose aspirin is not significantly associated with congenital anomalies even when started in the first trimester. 2. Other factors found to be associated with congenital anomalies include history of previous fetal abnormalities and history of previous spontaneous abortions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Low-dose aspirin (LDA) has been used...
physiciansweekly.com
Link Found Between Gout Flare and Subsequent Cardiovascular Events
Compared with patients with gout who did not experience a cardiovascular (CV) event, those who did had notably higher odds of a recent gout flare, according to a study published in JAMA Network. Although this investigation suggests a link between gout flares and a transient rise in CV events, such...
physiciansweekly.com
Interpersonal Violence During Perinatal Period More Common in Those With Disabilities
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether people with disabilities who had a history of interpersonal violence prior to becoming pregnant were more likely than other people to experience interpersonal violence during the perinatal period. They also sought to compare the risk of interpersonal violence experienced by pregnant and postpartum people with physical disabilities, sensory disabilities, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and those without disabilities with that of people without disabilities.
cgtlive.com
Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy
The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. invIOs’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
physiciansweekly.com
Children with migraines have elevated risk of anxiety and depressive symptoms and disorders
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, children and adolescents with migraine are at higher risk of anxiety and depression symptoms and disorders compared with patients without migraines. 2. Pediatric patients with migraines may therefore benefit from routine screening for anxiety and depression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
Survival Benefit of AD-LND in Patients Undergoing Liver Resection for cN0 ICC
Although clinically node-negative (cN0) patients should have lymphadenectomy, lymph node status is a significant predictor of survival in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). However, it was up for discussion. For a study, researchers sought to establish if a sufficient lymphadenectomy enhanced long-term results in cN0 patients having their livers removed for ICC.
physiciansweekly.com
Initial thoracic endovascular aortic repair not associated with reduced mortality and morbidity compared to medical therapy for acute uncomplicated type B aortic dissection
1. This retrospective cohort study examining thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) versus medical therapy for uncomplicated type B aortic dissection found similar mortality and hospitalization rates between treatment groups. 2. Approximately 16% of the study population received TEVAR; TEVAR receipt was significantly associated with younger age, the South region, hypertension,...
Comments / 0