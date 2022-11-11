ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WJAC TV

Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call

(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
The Philadelphia Citizen

Governor, Senator … Who Won, Who Lost in the PA General Election

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, Pennsylvania — and Philadelphia — voted. This year’s midterms were a pivotal election. We have your outcomes below. For detailed descriptions of all the contenders, including Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and more, click the link below to find the popular voters’ guide created by The Citizen and Better Civics, a nonprofit dedicated to revolutionizing civic engagement through basic education.
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
CBS Philly

Analysis: Redistricting alone doesn't explain Democrats' gains in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Democrats and Republicans didn't agree on much in advance of Tuesday's election, but in Pennsylvania, they agreed on one thing: Democrats would almost certainly gain seats in the commonwealth's House of Representatives, thanks to a once-a-decade redistricting process, which Republicans called unfair gerrymandering and Democrats called a belated rebalancing from previous gerrymandering. The Democratic gains happened, enough so, claim Democrats – although Republicans dispute this – to give Dems something even they considered a long shot: control of the House for the first time since 2010. What's already clear, according to a CBS News analysis of election results: Redistricting alone doesn't...
TheDailyBeast

Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.

PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
