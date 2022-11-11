Read full article on original website
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Montgomery County officials released a breakdown Monday of how many potential votes remain to be counted in the battle for the 151st state House seat, which could be a majority-maker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Spoiler alert: The total universe of outstanding ballots is 334. With the current gap...
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
27 First News
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
WJAC TV
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: La’Tasha D. Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the PA House, is ready for change
Last Tuesday’s election was generally a good day for Pennsylvania Democrats. Among the many winners was La’Tasha D. Mayes, who ran unopposed in Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 24 after defeating Martell Covington in the primary. Mayes has been a fixture on Pittsburgh’s social justice scene fighting for...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Governor, Senator … Who Won, Who Lost in the PA General Election
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, Pennsylvania — and Philadelphia — voted. This year’s midterms were a pivotal election. We have your outcomes below. For detailed descriptions of all the contenders, including Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and more, click the link below to find the popular voters’ guide created by The Citizen and Better Civics, a nonprofit dedicated to revolutionizing civic engagement through basic education.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives still up in air
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Democrats coming off a strong Election Day performance nationwide, those in Pennsylvania are hopeful for a historic takeover of our state legislature. The party is close to gaining majority of the House of Representatives. Currently the House stands at 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, with...
Analysis: Redistricting alone doesn't explain Democrats' gains in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Democrats and Republicans didn't agree on much in advance of Tuesday's election, but in Pennsylvania, they agreed on one thing: Democrats would almost certainly gain seats in the commonwealth's House of Representatives, thanks to a once-a-decade redistricting process, which Republicans called unfair gerrymandering and Democrats called a belated rebalancing from previous gerrymandering. The Democratic gains happened, enough so, claim Democrats – although Republicans dispute this – to give Dems something even they considered a long shot: control of the House for the first time since 2010. What's already clear, according to a CBS News analysis of election results: Redistricting alone doesn't...
Democrat Munroe wins 144th state House district, flipping the seat
Democrat Brian Munroe has won the race for the 144th state House District seat in Bucks County, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory on Wednesday. The AP called the race on Thursday evening. “With a 400-plus-vote lead and knowing the few outstanding votes that are still out there…...
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.
PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
‘Who cares’: Governor-elect Shapiro on Mastriano not yet conceding election
In his first Philadelphia-area interview since winning office, Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro promised to hit the ground running on the issues he campaigned on. Listen to him live on KYW Newsradio’s Morning Drive.
Only 2 votes separate Moffa and Hogan in Bucks County state House district, preliminary results show
There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan. Moffa is leading with only two votes, according to preliminary election...
The balance of power is shifting in the Pa. House. Citizen groups say that’s good for democracy.
Pennsylvania citizen groups are celebrating what will likely be the first narrowly-divided state House of Representatives in more than a decade – and they’re giving newly-drawn state political maps part of the credit. Analysts predicted that under new maps installed earlier this year, elections would be way more...
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
