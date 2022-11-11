Read full article on original website
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
Streaming Subscription Gains Drive Tencent Music’s Quarterly Rebound
Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest digital music business, managed to increase its profits in the July to September quarter despite “challenging macro conditions” and the continued retreat of its social music business. The company, which is a major shareholder in Spotify and Universal Music Entertainment, and is...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Several European delegates walked out of the room as Russia's representative took the floor at this year's U.N. climate conference
Fremantle Continues Buying Spree With Acquisition of Natural History Producer Wildstar Films
The Bertelsmann-owned super-indie has struck a strategic partnership with Wildstar, and has acquired a 51% stake in the company. Wildstar is best known for high-profile natural history productions such as the Meghan Markle-narrated “Elephant” for Disneynature and “America the Beautiful” for Disney+. More from Variety. Sofía...
WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected
GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — European soccer shapes to have some World Cup winners with 73% of players at the tournament coming from clubs in the sport’s richest continent. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams with 13 qualifying slots in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar.
Twists, themes, sound effects: Jigsaw puzzles for all ages
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jigsaw puzzlers found their happy place, and their people, during the pandemic. Puzzling was already a thing, but soon more groups formed on social media, while popular puzzles disappeared quickly from online and actual shelves. Sales for one big...
