wevv.com
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
14news.com
vincennespbs.org
VPD Arrest 2 Overnight
Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor
(WEHT) - A Haubstadt man was charged with dissemination of harmful material to a minor on Wednesday after Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October.
WTHI
wbiw.com
Officers find 8 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and arrest two
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on Sunday, November 6th at 4:20 p.m. a Mitchell Police officer stopped a white Buick on State Road 37 for a traffic violation. The driver was 40-year-old Patrick Wilson, of Brazil and his passenger was 39-year-old Jennifer Redfield, of Indianapolis. Wilson was driving...
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the stomach
BEDFORD – A Shoals man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years and 500 days after he shot a man in the stomach. On September 30, 2022, Dustin Weldon in a negotiated plea deal pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. Charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a license, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Effingham for attempted residential arson. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Kenneth R. Lowe of Effingham for a US District Court of the Southern District warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and possession of meth with intent to deliver. Kenneth was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire. A witness reported seeing […]
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
wamwamfm.com
One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side
One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Crawford Co. identified
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian, identified as Bryan Hager, 48, of Flat Rock has been killed, and another injured […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County remains at low COVID-19 infection rate; Jefferson and Wayne County back to medium level
Marion, Clinton, Washington, Fayette, and Clay Counties remain at the low community transmission rate for COVID-19 while Jefferson and Wayne Counties have jumped back to the medium level. Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow is reporting no additional deaths during her weekly COVID-19 update. The number of congregate care...
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Kentucky, lost control […]
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
