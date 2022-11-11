(Undated) – The investigation continues into an early Thursday morning accident that claimed the life of a rural Flat Rock man. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, around 2:48 yesterday morning Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 N, when they were struck by a semi-truck driven by Christopher Russell of Washington, In. Hager was pronounced dead at the scene. Stine was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Rutan says the semi was towed from the scene for investigation. The accident had a portion of Route 33 closed for about nine hours yesterday.

