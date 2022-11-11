Read full article on original website
wevv.com
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
vincennespbs.org
VPD Arrest 2 Overnight
Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire. A witness reported seeing […]
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor
(WEHT) - A Haubstadt man was charged with dissemination of harmful material to a minor on Wednesday after Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October.
MyWabashValley.com
WTHI
WTHI
wtyefm.com
Thursday Fatal Accident Under Investigation
(Undated) – The investigation continues into an early Thursday morning accident that claimed the life of a rural Flat Rock man. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, around 2:48 yesterday morning Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 N, when they were struck by a semi-truck driven by Christopher Russell of Washington, In. Hager was pronounced dead at the scene. Stine was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Rutan says the semi was towed from the scene for investigation. The accident had a portion of Route 33 closed for about nine hours yesterday.
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
vincennespbs.org
Fire injures Firefighter
A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
mymixfm.com
Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs House Accident in Washington
A car vs house accident occurred last night (11/13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 200 E. Oak Street in Washington. According to first responders, the male driver hit his head. Damage was done to the property at 109 E. Oak St. and 200 E. Oak St. The male driver was...
