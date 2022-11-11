(Undated) – We are on pace to see the highest holiday gas prices ever. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum, Analysis, Patrick De Haan, with oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but he is hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices continue to decline. However, he says we will still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record. The current national average is $3.78 a gallon. It’s $4.13 in Illinois and $4.02 in Indiana. Last year at this time the national average was $3.41 a gallon. Here in Illinois, the statewide average was $3.52 and in Indiana, it was $3.39 a gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO