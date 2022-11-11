Read full article on original website
(Undated) – We are on pace to see the highest holiday gas prices ever. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum, Analysis, Patrick De Haan, with oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but he is hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices continue to decline. However, he says we will still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record. The current national average is $3.78 a gallon. It’s $4.13 in Illinois and $4.02 in Indiana. Last year at this time the national average was $3.41 a gallon. Here in Illinois, the statewide average was $3.52 and in Indiana, it was $3.39 a gallon.
Authorities Gear Up for Holiday Patrols
(Undated) – As millions of travelers make plans to hit the road and celebrate for the holidays, local authorities remind motorists to drive safely. Law enforcement agencies statewide will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up. They are joining IDOT to remind drivers to “Click it or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities. Stepped up patrols will run from November 18th – November 28th. The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Mortgage Payment Help is Available
(Undated) – If you are behind on your mortgage payments as a result of COVID-19, the IHDA may be able to help. ERBA Housing Coordinator, Sandy Deter, says the Illinois Housing Development Authority is reminding struggling homeowners to apply now for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Funds. The IHAF provides up to thirty-thouand-dollars in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body, or other approved entity. Learn more below.
