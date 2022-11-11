Read full article on original website
Photoprotection Use Reduces Skin Side Effects of Patients Having Anti-cancer Treatments
Patients receiving anti-cancer therapy see fewer skin adverse effects because of the usage of photoprotection. Even indirect sunlight requires protection due to the photosensitizing nature of several cancer therapies. A simple strategy to avoid skin responses is to use anti-UVB and anti-UVA sunscreens. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the skin tolerability of cancer patients receiving daily SPF100 UVA-PF36 sun protection.
Black and Hispanic persons less likely to receive bystander CPR
1. Black and Hispanic persons were less likely than White persons to receive bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at home and in public. 2. The incidence of survival to discharge was lower for Black and Hispanic persons compared to White persons for both home and public cardiac arrests. Evidence Rating Level:...
Optimal implementation of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors in US patients with heart failure estimated to cause a significant reduction in worsening heart failure events over 3 years
1. In this decision analytical model study among 4.8 million adults with heart failure in the United States, optimal implementation of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors over 3 years was estimated to prevent or postpone 630 000 worsening heart failure events across the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) spectrum, of which approximately 230 000 to 280 000 preventable events were in patients with an LVEF greater than 40%.
Sustained low-carbohydrate diet may help prevent and manage type 2 diabetes
1. In this randomized controlled trial, sustained low-carbohydrate diet in patients with untreated hemoglobin A1c of 6.0%-6.9% led to improved hemoglobin A1c and glycemic control. 2. Furthermore, sustained low-carbohydrate diet in this patient sample led to decreased caloric intake and significant weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Type 2...
Link Found Between Gout Flare and Subsequent Cardiovascular Events
Compared with patients with gout who did not experience a cardiovascular (CV) event, those who did had notably higher odds of a recent gout flare, according to a study published in JAMA Network. Although this investigation suggests a link between gout flares and a transient rise in CV events, such...
Children with migraines have elevated risk of anxiety and depressive symptoms and disorders
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, children and adolescents with migraine are at higher risk of anxiety and depression symptoms and disorders compared with patients without migraines. 2. Pediatric patients with migraines may therefore benefit from routine screening for anxiety and depression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
Initial thoracic endovascular aortic repair not associated with reduced mortality and morbidity compared to medical therapy for acute uncomplicated type B aortic dissection
1. This retrospective cohort study examining thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) versus medical therapy for uncomplicated type B aortic dissection found similar mortality and hospitalization rates between treatment groups. 2. Approximately 16% of the study population received TEVAR; TEVAR receipt was significantly associated with younger age, the South region, hypertension,...
CD48 a Likely Biomarker in NK Cell-Associated Immunotherapies
The prognosis is bad for one of the aggressive peripheral T-cell neoplasms, adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL). The development of ATLL pathogenesis was consistently shown to be characterized by escape from adaptive immunity. Natural killer (NK) cell-mediated immunity is a form of immunity, although the processes by which ATLL cells avoid it were not well known. For a study, researchers sought to demonstrate how ATLL cell susceptibility to NK-cell mediated cytotoxicity against ATLL cells was influenced by CD48 expression in ATLL cells.
Interpersonal Violence During Perinatal Period More Common in Those With Disabilities
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether people with disabilities who had a history of interpersonal violence prior to becoming pregnant were more likely than other people to experience interpersonal violence during the perinatal period. They also sought to compare the risk of interpersonal violence experienced by pregnant and postpartum people with physical disabilities, sensory disabilities, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and those without disabilities with that of people without disabilities.
Low dose aspirin not associated with congenital abnormalities
1. Low-dose aspirin is not significantly associated with congenital anomalies even when started in the first trimester. 2. Other factors found to be associated with congenital anomalies include history of previous fetal abnormalities and history of previous spontaneous abortions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Low-dose aspirin (LDA) has been used...
Proguanil and atovaquone use may be associated with lower colorectal cancer risk
1. The use of proguanil/atovaquone amongst individuals with a family history of colorectal cancer (CRC) was associated with a decreased risk of developing CRC. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Individuals who have relatives with colorectal cancer (CRC) have a 2-4 times increased lifetime risk of developing CRC, compared to those...
Survival Benefit of AD-LND in Patients Undergoing Liver Resection for cN0 ICC
Although clinically node-negative (cN0) patients should have lymphadenectomy, lymph node status is a significant predictor of survival in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC). However, it was up for discussion. For a study, researchers sought to establish if a sufficient lymphadenectomy enhanced long-term results in cN0 patients having their livers removed for ICC.
Is Immunotherapy Safe for Severe Asthma Treatment?
It was known that allergen immunotherapy (AIT), particularly subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual allergen immunotherapy (SLIT), is beneficial for IgE-mediated asthma. In patients with severe asthma, researchers sought to examine whether the advantages of AIT exceeded the risks. Studies have primarily focused on people with mild to moderate asthma,...
RSV vaccine could be coming by the 2023 fall season
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been on the rise in our area since June. While the virus is affecting people of all ages and arrived earlier than usual in 2022, RSV hits babies and toddlers the hardest.
Myositis Associated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Over the past century, there has been a significant increase in the amount of research on the connection between inflammatory myopathy and cancer. Immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated myositis (ICI myositis) is now a new participant in the expanding area of inflammatory myopathy. Clinical diagnosis of inflammatory myopathy following the start of immunosuppressive therapy for cancer care is indicative of immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated myositis.
Public Knowledge of At-home Mole Checks: Patient Education Implications to Reduce Morbidity & Mortality of Melanoma
At-home mole inspections help patients with melanoma survive longer, but they are only as useful as the patients’ level of expertise in doing them. While campaigns emphasized the indicators of melanoma, the public’s comprehension of these signs and ability to undertake checks had yet to be meaningfully examined. For a study, researchers sought to identify potential difficulties in patient education; the survey tried to establish patients’ understanding of doing mole inspections.
Unplanned Conversion From Partial to Radical Nephrectomy
Few cases of patients requiring an upgrade from a partial to a radical nephrectomy are reported. This study comprehensively evaluates the preoperative risk factors and outcomes associated with partial-to-radical nephrectomy conversions in a single institution in the modern era. From 2000 to 2015, patients who had a partial nephrectomy that was later converted (cases) were matched with patients whose partial nephrectomy was never converted (controls) for statistical purposes. Nephrometry scores were determined by looking at preoperative imaging and using the RENAL system (for radius, exophytic/endophytic characteristics, anterior/posterior descriptor, and placement relative to the polar line). The operative reports were mined for the reasons behind the changes. A multivariate conditional logistic regression analysis was used to determine preoperative risk variables for conversion. About 680 cases (6.1%t of all partial nephrectomies) were found and matched with 688 controls based on tumor size, year of surgery, and surgical method. A drop from 13% in 2000-2003 to 4% in 2012-2015 may be seen in the conversion rate. Over half of the claimed reasons for the change were oncological in nature, including worries about upstaging and positive margins. Multivariate analyses showed that male gender (odds ratio 2.34; P =.03), a higher Charlson score (odds ratio per 1-unit increase: 1.28; P =.03), a posterior or middle (on the anteroposterior axis) location (compared to the anterior, odds ratio 2.83; P =.02 and odds ratio 6.38; P<.001), and a hilar location (compared to the peripheral/central odds ratio 5.61; P<.001) were associated with increased odds of conversion. Researchers’ experience suggests that the conversion rate from partial to radical nephrectomy is modest and declining. After adjusting for tumor size, preoperative factors, including hilar, posterior, and middle placements, were strongly associated with conversions and provided direction for operational planning and patient counseling.
Strengthening the Case for Intralymphatic Immunotherapy (ILIT)
Intralymphatic immunotherapy (ILIT) is a quick and easy immunotherapy technique that has the potential to be extremely successful. There have been a variety of outcomes, and research is still being done to determine the treatment’s true worth. The methods used to evaluate the effects of clinical trials were so diverse that it was challenging to compare research to one another.
Safety & Efficacy of the Oral TLR8 Agonist Selgantolimod in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Under Viral Suppression
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is suppressed in vitro by selgantolimod (GS-9688), a toll-like receptor 8 (TLR8) agonist. In Phase 2 research, researchers assessed the safety and effectiveness of weekly selgantolimod treatment in chronic HBV patients receiving oral antiviral therapy. For 24 weeks, while continuing oral antivirals, 48 patients were randomized...
A Novel Online Calculator to Predict ER and Long-term Survival of Patients with Resectable PDAC after PD
Even after a radical pancreaticoduodenectomy (PD), pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is prone to return (including robotic, laparoscopic, and open approaches). For a study, researchers sought to create an online nomogram calculator to forecast long-term survival and early recurrence (ER) within a year of surgery in PDAC patients. Included were patients...
