Verified presale tickets to Taylor Swift’s return-to-form stadium “Eras” tour went on sale at 1o a.m. on Tuesday morning, and already, it’s a bloodbath. Ticketmaster appears to be crashed for many, fans on Twitter are lamenting being stuck behind queues of thousands if they’ve actually managed to access the site, and still more are desperately seeking access codes officially distributed solely to CapitalOne cardholders. The tickets officially go on sale to the public at large at 10 a.m. on Friday: Good luck out there, Swifties, and try not to get price gouged. Read it at Twitter

15 MINUTES AGO