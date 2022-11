A ribbon cutting was held Nov. 2, at Upsala Senior Living, LLC.

This new facility is owned and operated by Tim and AmyJo Matros who have Five Pines Senior Care. They have six care facilities in Minnesota.

On hand for the ribbon cutting were (from left): Carissa Kesti, Jenna Saldana, Deb LeNore, Chamber President/CEODebora K. Boelz, CDeanna Thompson, owners Amy Jo and Tim Matros and Upsala Mayor Rollie Johnson.