KSLTV
Second arrest made in shootout, killing at Millcreek parking lot
MILLCREEK, Utah — A second man has been arrested in connection with a shootout at a Millcreek convenience store parking lot that left one man dead and another critically injured. Unified police booked Joshua Harun Nena, 23, into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of obstructing...
kjzz.com
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
kjzz.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at Salt Lake City park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he assaulted two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City. The investigation began just after 7:20 a.m. on Monday when police received a call about a fight between a group of people in the park's parking lot, located at 840 North Beck Street.
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
kslnewsradio.com
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
ksl.com
Man driving 120 mph was laughing until handcuffs came out, troopers say
SUMMIT PARK, Summit County — A man who troopers say was laughing when he was pulled over for going over 100 mph in Parleys Canyon seemed surprised when he was placed in handcuffs and arrested in Summit County on Sunday. About 2:30 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper observed...
KSLTV
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
ksl.com
UTA employee who stole $2M charged with stealing money he was supposed to forfeit
SALT LAKE CITY — A former Utah Transit Authority employee convicted earlier this year of stealing about $2.3 million from UTA fare boxes is now accused of withdrawing money from his bank account right before he was sentenced, allegedly so he wouldn't have to relinquish those funds. David Leroy...
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of faking his own death to evade rape charges officially identified in Scotland
SALT LAKE CITY — A judge in Scotland ruled last week that a man arrested there last December is the same man charged with rape in Utah. Authorities also believe the man faked his own death to evade prosecution. Nicholas Rossi, also known as Nicholas Alahverdian and several other...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Millcreek shooting
One man has died and another was critically injured after a shooting on 4051 S State St. around 12:30 a.m today.
Gephardt Daily
American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29. The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County. Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they...
Over $50k worth of items stolen from Farmington Apple Store, police say
Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.
ksl.com
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
KSLTV
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
KSLTV
1 dead in Lehi crash involving cement truck
LEHI, Utah — The driver of a passenger car died Saturday morning after a crash involving a cement truck. The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. at 2090 N. Redwood Road in Lehi. According to Lehi City officials, the cement truck was traveling south on Redwood Road, while the...
kjzz.com
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
