KSLTV

Second arrest made in shootout, killing at Millcreek parking lot

MILLCREEK, Utah — A second man has been arrested in connection with a shootout at a Millcreek convenience store parking lot that left one man dead and another critically injured. Unified police booked Joshua Harun Nena, 23, into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of obstructing...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
MIDVALE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home

PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
PLAIN CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT
KSLTV

1 dead in Lehi crash involving cement truck

LEHI, Utah — The driver of a passenger car died Saturday morning after a crash involving a cement truck. The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. at 2090 N. Redwood Road in Lehi. According to Lehi City officials, the cement truck was traveling south on Redwood Road, while the...
LEHI, UT
eastidahonews.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT

