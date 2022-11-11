Read full article on original website
Related
How Does T’Challa Die in ‘Wakanda Forever’?
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Duh.) Every single person reading this knows what happened to Chadwick Boseman. The beloved actor died on August 28, 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Boseman had appeared in films like Draft Day, 42, and Get On Up, but he was best known as T’Challa, the superhero known as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.
Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?
This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good. Black Panther: Wakanda...
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
James Gunn Is Creating A Bible For the Entire DC Universe
We’re on the verge of some big changes coming to the world of DC Comics. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they’re just begun work on reshaping the company’s movies, TV shows, and assorted other products — apparently into one giant, cohesive multimedia universe.
‘The Penguin’ Series Bridges the Gap Between ‘The Batman’ and Its Sequel
Despite all the upheaval and changes behind the scenes of Warner Bros. Discovery, it appears (key word appears) that HBO Max is still moving ahead with a television show starring the version of the DC villain the Penguin, as played by Colin Farrell in the recent movie The Batman. Farrell himself recently said he had read the script for the premiere episode and described the whole show as very “unusual.” (Well, yeah. Not too many television shows about comic-book super-villains!)
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Sings ‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ Song for Marvel TV Show
Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is in the holiday spirit, and he's got a little help from his animated pals at Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Stump has continued his association with the Disney Junior series by penning and singing the new song "Merry Spidey Christmas." Stump has overseen...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer: We’re Thinking He’s Back Again
After an ominous countdown video comprised of an ornate hourglass slowly spilling out its sand for 24 hours, it’s finally here: The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. Four years after the release of the outstanding John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Keanu Reeves is back as everyone’s favorite vengeful, dog-loving assassin.
Disney Announces Launch of Disney+ With Ads
In almost exactly one month, Disney will make major changes to its streaming service, Disney+. For the first time, customers will get to choose to pay less (or technically the same as they’re paying now) for a version of the service with commercials, or pay a few bucks extra for what they get now: Namely movies and shows without commercial interruption.
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0