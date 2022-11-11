Read full article on original website
ESPN
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya by TKO to claim UFC title
NEW YORK -- Alex Pereira had Israel Adesanya's number in kickboxing. He has it in MMA too. Pereira, the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, stopped him again via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second of the fifth and final round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. With the victory, Pereira won the UFC middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya had been the champion since 2019.
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMAWeekly.com
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji: Full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results
It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281
Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout
Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.Hatton’s 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.But the former world champions put on a show for a raucous crowd and Hatton claimed the night was up there with the most famous bouts from his career.The Mancunian told Sky Sports:...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
MMA Fighting
Chris Gutierrez: ‘No remorse’ sending Frankie Edgar into retirement ‘with an ass-whooping’ at UFC 281
Chris Gutierrez understands the task he was given in being Frankie Edgar’s final UFC opponent this Saturday, but he plans to make the feel-good story all about him. Gutierrez faces Edgar on Saturday at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in what is slated to be Edgar’s retirement bout. A victory over the former UFC lightweight champion and longtime legend could give him the biggest win of his career, and possibly a number next to his name on the next cycle of UFC rankings.
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Fury faces tougher ‘WBC champion’ after weigh-in farce
Tommy Fury faces a sterner test on Sunday after a weigh-in contract farce saw a clash with also-ran Paul Bamba fall apart. An unprofessional situation arose where one boxer knew the stipulated weight limit, and the other didn’t. It meant Fury came in seven pounds over. It seems everyone...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another Las Vegas date
The admission that Canelo will fight in May means Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another potential date for next year in Las Vegas. As WBN reported, March 18 got chalked off last week for the WBC heavyweight title final eliminator. Both dates had been possibilities for the contest after Premier Boxing Champions secured the first slot and Canelo was likely out injured.
SkySports
Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for exhibition with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera in Manchester
Ricky Hatton returned to the ring to face fellow boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday. "There's only one Ricky Hatton." The chant reverberated around the stands before the man himself had even appeared for one last time at his beloved Manchester Arena.
Sporting News
Argentina World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all games in Qatar
Argentina will go for glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as talismanic forward Lionel Messi makes what is expected to be his final appearance in the tournament. A runners-up medal in 2014 is as close as Messi has come to lifting the World Cup but in Qatar the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will have a strong Argentina squad around him.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Only Way Usyk Can Get [IBF] Exception Is If Hrgovic Says He Can; He Doesn't Want To
Eddie Hearn and the Sauerland brothers have already shouldered the blame for preventing a potential undisputed heavyweight championship. In reality, the team behind Filip Hrgovic followed everyone else’s lead and ultimately played the hand dealt in securing a heavyweight title shot. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, unified WBA ‘Super’/IBF/WBO/IBO...
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn aims to kill fans’ chances of Fury vs Usyk undisputed
Work has begun to scupper any chances of fans seeing the undisputed heavyweight title on the line in the coming months. It’s no secret that talks are ongoing behind the scenes for Tyson Fury to put his WBC championship up against Oleksandr Usyk’s other three titles. However, after...
Love Island's Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight Set the Record Straight on Their Love Lives
Watch: Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson. They may have left the island, but Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight still have love on the brain. More than two months after Love Island USA premiered its reunion show, viewers may be curious to know how some of the hottest couples of the season are doing today. If you ask Sydney, things with Isaiah Campbell are stronger than ever.
