McAlester, Collinsville meet again, this time in first round of Class 5A playoffs

Collinsville and McAlester meet up on Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs in what is a rematch of the state championship from a year ago.

In that epic game, involving both teams sporting 13-0 records, the Cardinals broke a tie with a late touchdown and got one more defensive stop to pull off a 42-35 win.

This time, however, the rematch comes in the opening round.

The defending state champions in Collinsville went 9-1 and finished second in District 5A-4, and McAlester had an 8-2 record to finish third in District 5A-3.

Collinsville graduated 22 seniors off of last year’s championship team, but the Cardinals picked up right where they left off, losing only a single game to Grove. Senior quarterback Kaden Rush, along with running back Zack Stein and playmaker Hudson Henslick, have all been key contributors on this year’s team.

“We have gotten better and better as the year has gone along,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “These young guys really learned a lot from that senior group last year, and it shows on the field.”

McAlester suffered two district losses on the season - one to 5A No. 1 Coweta and a recent road defeat at Sapulpa - but Buffaloes' coach Forrest Mazey remarked his group was able to learn from those losses and is ready for the playoffs.

“It’s always going to be a tough road to get to the state championship,” Mazey said. “So far this season, we have overcame adversity on a handful of occasions, something we know we will have to do over the next couple of weeks if we want a chance of winning that gold ball.”

At the quarterback spot for the Cardinals, Rush can not only pass the ball, but is a threat to run with it as well, as he has just over 500 yards on the ground this year. Mazey says his defense will have to stay sharp.

“(Rush) is definitely a dual-threat weapon,” Mazey said. “With him, it’s not as much about stopping him as it is containing him.”

McAlester’s Erik McCarty is one of the best running backs across the state of Oklahoma, and is a University of Oklahoma commit.

While he has been a little banged up this year, Jones knows it will be imperative that the Cardinals keep McCarty held in check. In that title game last season, McCarty rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

“He is one heck of a ballplayer,” Jones said. “We got to see that first-hand last year in the state title game. We will have to be smart because one missed assignment could mean game over."

In Friday's rematch, Mazey is telling his team to treat this game like any other game on the schedule.

“Can we use it as some extra motivation, sure we can,” Mazey said. “But really, the two teams have changed quite a bit.

"Several of their guys have graduated, and we have new guys in new places as well.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Friday from Collinsville.