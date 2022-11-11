Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
Inside the locker room: Bears’ Justin Fields laments key mistake in loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields put the Chicago Bears on his back for the second straight week. But despite another massive day on the ground for the quarterback, the Detroit Lions were able to crawl out of a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to win 31-30 at Soldier Field in Week 10. Fields...
$5 billion stadium has little AC: How LA plans to cool fans down for Thursday's NFL opener
Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees for the kick off of the NFL season in California
Lions beat Bears 31-30 after taking advantage of missed PAT: Live updates recap
Jamaal Williams runs for 6 yards, and the Bears use their second timeout. Soldier Field clearing out in a hurry. Williams goes for a loss of 3 yards, and there is Chicago’s final timeout with 56 seconds left. Williams again, this time it moves the chains. 2:17 -- Chicago...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Lions made conscious effort to get WR Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early and often
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went to the Amon-Ra St. Brown well early and often, getting creative and conscious for the second-year receiver to be more involved. St. Brown caught 10 of the 11 targets he saw for 119 yards, adding one rush for 2 yards that moved the chains. And with the big day, St. Brown is now in the top 10 all-time with 139 catches through his first 25 games in the NFL. And when Lions quarterback Jared Goff was made aware of that milestone after the game, he asked, “is he really? Wow.” ... “Wow.”
Lions grades: Steady coaching, fourth-quarter explosion lead to win over Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) climbed out of the NFC North’s cellar in Week 10, beating the Chicago Bears (3-7) 31-30 for their first road win since 2020. Detroit scored 21 points in the final frame, overcoming a 14-point deficit. This post will run through MLive’s grades from...
Video recap: Lions survive Bears QB Justin Fields to win second straight game
CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has run for 325 yards in two weeks, but his team has gone winless during that stretch after crumbling to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Detroit answered the call after Fields gashed its defense for the better part of this one. The...
Joel Embiid Is Heating Up
There might be something to the idea of Joel Embiid getting sick before going into Sicko Mode. In case you somehow missed it over the weekend, Embiid was perhaps better than we’ve ever seen him, logging 101 points over a 24-hour span in victories over a pair of winning clubs—the 9–5 Hawks and the ...
