Ford had four solo tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys. The special teams specialist had all of 19 defensive snaps in the five games that preceded Sunday's, but he was out there a season-high 60 times in Week 10, and that afforded him the opportunity to pick up his first two picks since joining the Packers in late August. Given how Ford fared, chances are he will continue getting more chances to show what he can do when the opponent has the ball.

21 HOURS AGO