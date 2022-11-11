ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running

For nine Georgia Work Ready graduates, a 20-day pre-apprenticeship program and training through Goodwill Industries opened a door to a future as an electrician or construction worker of equipment operator. The Albany area residents were able to earn apprenticeships at Albany companies, which were announced at the Thursday graduation ceremony at Goodwill's Career Center.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe doctor: RSV cases popping up early this year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A respiratory illness that tends to impact young children is increasing across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common virus that can affect people of all ages. Globally, RSV is the second leading cause of death during the first year of a child’s life, after malaria, according to CNN.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The boys are back again: Alexander Kane, Michael Donnavan and Vernon Davis are the founders of Workhorse Cinema, a local, independent production company. They are bringing some action to southwest Georgia. They’re currently working on their 11th movie in Adel, and it’s called “72 hours.”...
ADEL, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared

Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
AMERICUS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Suspect in West Georgia shooting still on the loose

RICHLAND — Police in Richland are searching for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous. What we know: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 p.m., the 911 call center received a report of shots fired in Richland. A short time later, another 911 caller indicated a victim had been shot and emergency services were requested.
RICHLAND, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
ALBANY, GA
High School Football PRO

Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
STEWART COUNTY, GA

