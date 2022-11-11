Read full article on original website
MCLB-Albany birthday celebration includes cake-cutting, uniform pageant
MCLB-ALBANY — It was a happy 247th birthday for the U.S. Marine Corps this week, and at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, the big day was celebrated with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony. “As we celebrate the 247th anniversary of our Corps’ founding, we reflect on nearly 2 1/2 centuries of...
Nine 'Work Ready' graduates paired with employers during graduation ceremony at Albany Goodwill
ALBANY – Even if half of his fellow graduates had not mentioned Eugene Dawson as an inspiration, he would have been hard to miss; he was the only sexegenarian in a group ranging from young 20s to their 40s. Dawson, one of nine of the latest graduates from Georgia’s...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
WALB 10
Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running
For nine Georgia Work Ready graduates, a 20-day pre-apprenticeship program and training through Goodwill Industries opened a door to a future as an electrician or construction worker of equipment operator. The Albany area residents were able to earn apprenticeships at Albany companies, which were announced at the Thursday graduation ceremony at Goodwill's Career Center.
WALB 10
Phoebe doctor: RSV cases popping up early this year
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A respiratory illness that tends to impact young children is increasing across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common virus that can affect people of all ages. Globally, RSV is the second leading cause of death during the first year of a child’s life, after malaria, according to CNN.
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
WALB 10
Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay
Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
WALB 10
Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The boys are back again: Alexander Kane, Michael Donnavan and Vernon Davis are the founders of Workhorse Cinema, a local, independent production company. They are bringing some action to southwest Georgia. They’re currently working on their 11th movie in Adel, and it’s called “72 hours.”...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
Suspect in West Georgia shooting still on the loose
RICHLAND — Police in Richland are searching for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous. What we know: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 p.m., the 911 call center received a report of shots fired in Richland. A short time later, another 911 caller indicated a victim had been shot and emergency services were requested.
Firearms, drugs seized in Cook, Tift County operation
ALBANY — Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
Albany Herald
Football Playoff Round Up: Lee County wins big, Worth Co. and Westover lose tough games
SPRINGFIELD — The Lee County football team blew out Effingham County 57-7 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA GHSA state playoffs Friday night, setting up a second-round challenge next week against Woodward Academy. Woodward Academy (10-1) had a rout of its own Friday night, beating Riverwood Charter...
