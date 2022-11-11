Read full article on original website
Nine 'Work Ready' graduates paired with employers during graduation ceremony at Albany Goodwill
ALBANY – Even if half of his fellow graduates had not mentioned Eugene Dawson as an inspiration, he would have been hard to miss; he was the only sexegenarian in a group ranging from young 20s to their 40s. Dawson, one of nine of the latest graduates from Georgia’s...
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running
For nine Georgia Work Ready graduates, a 20-day pre-apprenticeship program and training through Goodwill Industries opened a door to a future as an electrician or construction worker of equipment operator. The Albany area residents were able to earn apprenticeships at Albany companies, which were announced at the Thursday graduation ceremony at Goodwill's Career Center.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
Albany Herald
Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
ALBANY - Several south Georgia counties are under a tropical storm warning through Friday. As tropical storm Nicole continues to push inland from the east coast of Florida, school districts in the area are preparing for the safety of faculty, staff and students. News Alerts. Get news alerts and breaking...
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
Albany Herald
Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin welcomes Pelham
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin Fighting Irish welcomed the Pelham Hornets to the Shamrock Bowl Friday night. The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-1) were scoring 29 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Hornets (3-7, 1-2) were scoring only 17 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.
WALB 10
Phoebe doctor: RSV cases popping up early this year
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A respiratory illness that tends to impact young children is increasing across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common virus that can affect people of all ages. Globally, RSV is the second leading cause of death during the first year of a child’s life, after malaria, according to CNN.
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
Firearms, drugs seized in Cook, Tift County operation
ALBANY — Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.
wfxl.com
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
Georgia man wanted on aggravated assault charges after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Richland Police Department are searching for a man thought to be involved in a Richland shooting. Raheem Ryan White, 28, is wanted on aggravated assault charges. The GBI says White is considered armed and dangerous. According to GBI, White is a black male […]
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
