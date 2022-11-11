This Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and comedian is heading to Owensboro for a night of great laughs. On Friday, November 18, you can catch Bill Engvall at the RiverPark Center at TWO different times: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Engvall has garnered worldwide fame for his FOX sitcom Last Man Standing and was named “Casino Comedian of the Year” at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Vegas. Tickets to see this comedic legend are going for $59 and selling fast, so get yours today!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO