14news.com
Evansville nonprofit seeks donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering is almost one week away. Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement, says the nonprofit, alongside 1,000 volunteers, spends the day before Thanksgiving handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I think it’s huge for the city of...
14news.com
Madisonville American Legion Parade is back
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
14news.com
14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
14news.com
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
WTVW
WEHT pays respect to Steve Gibson
WTVW
Evansville Rescue Mission asks for Thanksgiving help
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
14news.com
EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire...
wevv.com
Hometown Heroes: Henderson community donates new van to veterans
It started with the need for a new van. "It just went word of mouth and it came through," says Jim Hanley, American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard Commander. "The people of Henderson they love their veterans very well." Across the river, the Honor Guard at American Legion Post 40...
14news.com
Koe Wetzel set to perform at Ford Center on ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has revealed his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American headline tour slated for Spring 2023. According to a press release, the newly announced 25-date run kicks off March 2 in Tallahassee, FL. Officials say one of Wetzel’s tour stops includes...
Veteran’s Day events honor veterans around the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Several businesses and organizations across the Tri-State are honoring veterans by hosting events this Veteran’s Day. From Veteran’s Day ceremonies to free lunches, these celebrations give back to those who have served in the United States’ Armed Forces. Here is a list of many of the events happening around the tri-state area […]
Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
14news.com
13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Hall of Fame class of 2022 has inducted thirteen people. The Hall of Fame induction takes place every two years and honors outstanding achievement in their life’s work. It also recognizes those who have made a positive impact on public education in the...
14news.com
Historic Newburgh hosts Christmas tree lighting
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 18-20
This Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and comedian is heading to Owensboro for a night of great laughs. On Friday, November 18, you can catch Bill Engvall at the RiverPark Center at TWO different times: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Engvall has garnered worldwide fame for his FOX sitcom Last Man Standing and was named “Casino Comedian of the Year” at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Vegas. Tickets to see this comedic legend are going for $59 and selling fast, so get yours today!
14news.com
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
14news.com
Eastland Mall to host sensory event with Autism Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eastland Mall is welcoming back Santa Claus for the holiday season. For the first time, Eastland Mall partnered with Autism Evansville for a special sensory event. The event will take place on December 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children and parents will have the...
14news.com
Noco Park to host winter season event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco. Mount Noco is a ski lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville. On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate. Children events include an entrée...
