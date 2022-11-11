Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids elementary school paint front of snow plow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Hoover Community School put the final touches on a new addition for the City of Cedar Rapids snow removal crews. The Mural Club at Hoover painted the front of a Cedar Rapids snowplow, which will be moving through the streets this winter. The...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD hosts another year of "Santa Cop"
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids held its holiday tradition of "Santa Cop" on Monday. The "Santa Cop" program has officers from Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) officers and other volunteers shop with local children for the holiday season. Monday's outing was at the Target on Edgewood Rd. SW.
cbs2iowa.com
Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
cbs2iowa.com
Garage destroyed in Cedar Rapids structure fire
A two stall garage was named a total loss after a structure fire around 10a.m. on November 12. Firefighters responded to 1006 E Ave NW to reports of the fire. They later determined the cause to be the failure of a wood burning stove. No one was hurt and the...
ourquadcities.com
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
cbs2iowa.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
KCRG.com
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the shooting at the Taboo nightclub in April. Dimione Walker is charged with first-degree...
ourquadcities.com
Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass
Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse
A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location
Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
KCRG.com
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning. Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. The...
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
cbs2iowa.com
One person seriously hurt after crash involving tractor in Dubuque County
FARLEY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a tractor in Dubuque County. The crash happened Monday evening around 7:20 pm in the 7800 block of Farley Road. A car rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader, which did...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
kiwaradio.com
U of I Public Safety director says Kinnick Alcohol sales have positive results
Iowa City, Iowa — The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. Some 70-thousand people turn out on...
KCJJ
Holiday Lights at the Lake returns to Coralville Reservoir
A popular holiday light show at the Coralville Reservoir is returning for a second year. Holiday Lights at the Lake is a mile-long route including brightly-lit archways, characters from Santa’s ranch, storybook scenes, fantasy flower arrangements, moose and reindeer involved in Olympic sporting activities, and more. Proceeds benefit the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
cbs2iowa.com
How to prepare your young trees for winter
Trees Forever and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids want you to remember to take care of those young trees you've planted in the time since the Derecho as we head into winter. Continue to water newly planted trees until the ground freezes. Provide 10-15 gallons every 7-10 days unless there is an inch of rain or more. Your goal is to help prevent the tree from drying out due to winter wind.
