Sugar Factory Express, a fast-casual restaurant from The Sugar Factory, is opening a new location in Los Angeles County. The new drive-through concept is currently found in Minnesota’s Mall of America, with plans to expand to San Antonio, TX as well. The exact opening dates and locations of these two under-construction sites are unknown. When they open, customers can expect a comprehensive menu with plenty of Sugar Factory favorites, including Insane Milkshakes, Rainbow Sliders, Chicken Sandwiches, Smoking Goblets, and more. Some locations will have a full bar and cocktail menu.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO