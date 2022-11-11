Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Hope Their Son Doesn’t Go Into the Music Industry

Maren Morris became a sensation after her song “My Church” became a hit. Since then, she and her husband, Ryan Hurd , have been making waves constantly in the country music industry. Morris and Hurd welcomed a son into the world in 2020, and they are already hoping he doesn’t go into the music industry.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd hope their son will be an accountant

Maren Morris is a Grammy award winner, and her husband is a respected hitmaker. The two make for an incredible force in country music, so it comes as a surprise to learn that they don’t envision a similar path for their child.

Morris and Hurd welcomed their son Hayes in 2020 via an emergency C-section. The singer had been in labor for 30 hours before giving birth. The star recently embarked on her tour and decided to take her baby with her, and according to Morris per Entertainment Tonight , he is already a “road baby.”

Hayes has grown accustomed to life on the road, but his parents wish he takes on a different path in life. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his self-titled show, the award-winning country singer said she’ll support Hayes’s dreams because it’s required of her as a parent. However, she hopes he’ll become an accountant or choose a career that doesn’t involve the music industry.

“As a parent, you support any of their dreams, but my husband and I are like, ‘Please don’t end up in the music industry,'” Morris said. When pressed further about it, she said, “You know, we joke, and we want him to be like an accountant.”

Morris’s life on the road is a big part of it

Maren Morris was born in 1990 in Arlington, Texas, to Kellie and Greg Morris, who owned a hair salon. The salon is where Morris got her taste of performing, as she would spend a lot of her childhood working there and performing for her parents’ clients. Still, she wasn’t complaining as she told Kimmel all her efforts at the time led to where she is today.

The star began touring Texas when she was only 11, with her father acting as her booking agent and manager. Morris played in clubs and bars, and, according to her, singing and performing was something she did while the rest of her friends went to “slumber parties.”

The singer has spent most of her life in the music industry, having released her first studio album at 15 years old. It wasn’t until 2015 that she got her breakthrough, and even though she has won several awards and has topped charts in her career, the struggle is the reason behind her prayer for her son to have a normal life.

Maren Morris thinks her son will still end up in the industry

Despite Maren Morris hoping that her son doesn’t end up in the music industry, the singer is ready to accept his decision if he ever does. She told ET that while she and Hurd constantly hope Hayes chooses an everyday life and job, they know he might still become a musician or work within the industry, but she hopes it will benefit her.

The award-winning singer said, “Maybe he can be in the band someday. Maybe he’ll be my drummer or something, and I won’t have to pay him as much.” As to how she ensures she and Hayes bond while on tour , the singer said she ensures she creates time to spend with her son.

Morris explained that she and Hurd work during the weekends and then get together during the week. “I feel like that’s been a good flow, not just for Hayes, but like me and Ryan, as like people, just needing to see each other,” Morris said.

