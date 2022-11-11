Read full article on original website
'Tin can miracle': Perry church builds mobile medical clinic
PERRY, Ga. — It can be easy to take our everyday access to health care for granted. However, Unto the Least of His, a ministry in Savannah, is working to expand healthcare access in places that need it most, like a number of African countries. So far, the ministry...
Students at Bruce Elementary in Macon learn farming basics through new agriculture program
MACON, Ga. — Georgia agriculture adds close to $72.5 billion each year to the state's economy. Now, some students at Bruce Elementary may help add to that number. Talibah Muhammad from Bibb County's University of Georgia extension office travels to schools instructing students about agriculture through their My Garden, My Plate programming.
Saint Peter AME Church hosts thanksgiving giveaway to help families in need
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and one church in Fort Valley is taking action to make sure that everyone has a thanksgiving meal on their table this year. Saint Peter AME Church loaded up bags of non perishable food on Saturday morning as part...
WMAZ
Hawkinsville welcomed veteran Tony Mullis back home after injury abroad
Tony Mullis welcomed home by the city of Hawkinsville after losing both of his legs after an explosion in Afghanistan in 2011. A parade was held in his honor.
'We're setting up a framework': Bibb Superintendent Dan Sims encourages parents to engage at upcoming school meetings
MACON, Ga. — After 90 days on the job, Bibb County School District Superintendent Dan Sims is still making his way through his entry plan. To do that, he wants to meet with parents in what could become one of his best collaborations yet. A superintendent plays a huge...
City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
'I try to serve the people and give my best': Houston County elementary school celebrates active military and veterans
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans Day is a day to remember the active military and veterans who have fought to serve our country. Students and staff at David A. Perdue Elementary school held a celebration for the men and women who have served. One special guest honored was Houston...
'He never looked down on people': Laurens County mourns death of UFC star Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County community is mourning the loss of a well-known athlete. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson died Sunday. At West Laurens, he was a four-time finalist and two-time state champion wrestler. He then moved on to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter. Even as a kid...
City of Oglethorpe honors veterans in recognition ceremony
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Yesterday was Veterans Day, but many are taking a pause this weekend to pay respects to military veterans. The City of Oglethorpe honored its veterans and military families on Saturday. The event included a parade, music, food trucks, vendors, and more. Macon County High School's ROTC...
Folks in Macon remember Mama Louise Hudson, who 'brought people together by breaking bread together'
MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon are remembering Mama Louise Hudson, the adopted matriarch of the Allman Brothers Band and former co-owner of the popular soul food restaurant H&H. She died Tuesday, October 8 at the age of 93. "The real legacy of Louise Hudson is that she brought...
Baldwin County church honors 96-year-old World War II Marine Corps veteran
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Friday, veterans in Central Georgia and across the country attended parades and other celebrations, honoring their service. A church in Baldwin County brought a personal celebration to a local vet. His name is Murry Lee Alford. The 96-year-old is a United States Marine Corps World War...
Georgia National Fairgrounds brings antique agriculture show to Perry this weekend
PERRY, Ga. — It's not quite "farm-to-table" -- think of this weekend more like farming entertainment. Saturday, dozens of folks will show off their rusty wheels and gearshifts in the Antique Agriculture show. A good many are farmers, but Greg Lang never worked the land and his big fire-powered...
The 13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign explained and how you can help the Volunteers of America Southeast
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
wtoc.com
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) - A man in Georgia says his instincts took over when he heard a child screaming for help. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don’t beat me.’ And that’s when my instincts kicked in to get the kid,” Kelcey Willis said.
'We're getting up around a million lights': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza returning to downtown for sixth year
MACON, Ga. — We're just 43 days away from Christmas, but only two weeks away from starting the holiday festivities in downtown Macon. The Macon Christmas Lights Extravaganza is returning to poplar street for the 6th year since 2017. You can experience the light shows from November 25 -...
Some Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning items deferred ahead of meeting
MACON, Ga. — Looking ahead to Monday, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning was set to have a packed agenda - but some items have already been deferred. Some of these include a massive logistics center that was proposed for Cavalier Drive, which would be next to the Mount de Sales athletic fields.
Exhibit honoring Macon's only Medal of Honor recipient presented at the Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. — Rodney Davis is the only Macon native to ever receive the U.S. Medal of Honor. Davis served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, and he made the ultimate sacrifice when he jumped in front of a grenade to save his comrades. Thursday, the Community Foundation...
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
Langston Road Elementary School in Perry brings 'Macy's parade' to the halls
PERRY, Ga. — Students in Perry got a chance to see art come to life with sculptures and drawings made by their classmates. Balloon figures like Charlie Brown and Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Potato Head, and more made an appearance at Langston Road Elementary's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fun...
LIST: Veterans Day events in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many places in Central Georgia are hosting events and celebration to honor those who serve. Some events have been canceled due to inclement weather following Tropical Storm Nicole, so be sure to check on event sites and call organizers if possible to make sure the event is still happening.
