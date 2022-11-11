ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

13WMAZ

City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

City of Oglethorpe honors veterans in recognition ceremony

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Yesterday was Veterans Day, but many are taking a pause this weekend to pay respects to military veterans. The City of Oglethorpe honored its veterans and military families on Saturday. The event included a parade, music, food trucks, vendors, and more. Macon County High School's ROTC...
OGLETHORPE, GA
13WMAZ

LIST: Veterans Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many places in Central Georgia are hosting events and celebration to honor those who serve. Some events have been canceled due to inclement weather following Tropical Storm Nicole, so be sure to check on event sites and call organizers if possible to make sure the event is still happening.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
