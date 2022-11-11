President Joe Biden says United States will be climate change leader

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Saying he wants to re-establish the United States as "a trustworthy global leader" in the fight against global warming, President Joe Biden told an audience that the COP 27 climate change conference that the country is committed to taking steps within its borders and helping other countries reach their goals.

Saying he wants to re-establish the United States as "a trustworthy global leader" in the fight against global warming, President Joe Biden hit an encouraging note at COP 27. Photo by Kareem Ahmed/ UPI.

Biden's speech was greeted with a standing ovation in Egypt as he promised that his administration is in the climate change fight for the long haul, citing recent legislation and its willingness to financially assist others.

"We're going to win this fight," Biden said." We can no longer plead ignorance to the consequences of our actions or continue to repeat our mistakes. Everyone must continue to accelerate their efforts through this decisive decade."

The United States had been criticized by environmentalists for abandoning many of its climate initiatives under former President Donald Trump . Biden said the nation is working to stay on the path of doing its part to make lessening its carbon footprint.

"I came to the presidency determined to make the transformational changes that are needed -- that America needs to make," Biden said.

The president admitted that the United States still has to overcome decades of opposition politically to the issue of climate change.

Biden said the richer nations need to help developing countries in financing climate change initiatives "so they can make decisive climate decisions," adding that such assistance is a part of global leadership and responsibility.

Biden said with the cost of renewals lowering, countries opting for cheaper sources of energy such as coal is no longer an excuse.

"If companies can finance coal, then there is no reason to why we can't finance clean energy in developing countries," Biden said.

With that, Biden announced that the United States, Germany and the European Union would provide Egypt with a $500 million package to finance their transition to clean energy, allowing the country to reduce its use of fossil fuels by 10% by the end of the decade.

Biden said he has been inspired by the activism of young people on the issue, who have led the way to advocate for cleaner energy sources and the reduction of fossil fuel use.

"It is literally galvanizing the world," Biden said of young activists. "Yes, the challenges we face are great. But our capacity is greater than our challenges. Don't ever doubt that. Let's reach out and take the future in our hands and make the world we wish to see."

Biden was joined in Egypt by Secretary of State Antony Blinken , National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, climate envoy John Kerry and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Without Republican support, Biden was able to sign legislation and that will help the United States cut greenhouse gases. But if Republicans take control of the House next year, he may not be able to maintain a pledge to give $11 billion in climate aid to poorer nations.

The White House said legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have ushered in an era of clean American manufacturing and enhanced energy security making such technology cheaper around the globe.

"These efforts reflect President Biden's belief that climate security, energy security, food security and water security go hand-in-hand," the White House said.

"As Russia's unjust war in Ukraine disrupts energy markets, strains economies with rising prices, and threatens vulnerable countries with severe food shortages, efforts to accelerate climate action, growing clean energy economies, climate-smart agriculture, and global resilience have become all the more urgent."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com