Veterans Day Google Doodle celebrates those who served in U.S. armed forces

By Karen Butler
 4 days ago

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google saluted those who have served in the U.S. armed forces with a new Doodle on Veterans Day Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOJNl_0j7C1jiH00
Google saluted those who have served in the U.S. armed forces with a new Doodle on Veterans Day Friday. Screenshot Google

Created by Diné and Marine Corps veteran Monty Little, the artwork features a 3D paper sculpture of a red, white and blue American flag.

Each letter of the word "Google" also is decorated with different patterns of camouflage worn by members of the military, "representing how integral our veterans are to the fabric of our nation," according to the company's website .

"Thank you to all those who have protected our country."

The U.S. government established Armistice Day in 1919 to recognize those who served in World War I, but U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day in 1954 in order to include everyone has served in the military.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

