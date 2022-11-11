ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post Office’s 630,000 Workers

By Douglas A. McIntyre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeWy6_0j7C1eIe00 One point management makes about the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is that it has 630,000 employees. That makes it one of the largest employers in America. It also allows USPS to run its 34,000 offices. However, the figure is much too large to fulfill the declining need for the institution.

The employee base allows USPS to do several things it does not have to do. The first is that postal carriers deliver a huge amount of junk mail. Without that junk mail, USPS could not be in business at its current size. The value of junk mail to Americans is limited, particularly if it fuels the need to employ many of the 630,000 workers.

First-Class Mail is another overused service. It already has been largely replaced by email. Email also allows people to deliver attachments that, in the past, would have been packages. USPS also delivers huge numbers of bills. Americans could be encouraged, even with incentives, to pay their bills online.

USPS continues to believe there is a need to deliver mail six days a week. Few Americans must get their mail more than two or three times a week. The need for more days is fiction.

USPS has 34,000 offices. Many of these are in towns with only a few thousand residents. Even the locations in the smallest towns have ten employees or more. It is an anachronistic system.
ALSO READ: America’s Ghost Towns
As the economy cools and moves into recession, USPS should do what thousands of American businesses will do. This is to cut headcount to save money. It not only would drive a more sensibly sized organization but would bring USPS into the 21st century.

Comments / 25

Robert Sanchez
4d ago

obviously whoever wrote this article is a dope who doesn't realize that UPS and FedEx use the post office to deliver packages they don't make money on

Reply(4)
26
wolf party
3d ago

how do you cut people when the post office is already way understaffed? carriers are already doing the job of 2 or 3 employees and working 60 to 70 hours per week.

Reply(1)
16
DON'T JUST BE ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL 2
3d ago

they want to privatize the post office so bad but it just keeps making money they burn budgets on purpose make working conditions terrible but yet the workers keep pushing on heat freezing rain dog bites God Bless you hard workers we appreciate you even if the system dont.

Reply
12
