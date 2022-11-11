Read full article on original website
Refs made historical mistake that may have cost the Atlanta Falcons
It isn’t often that you can say there were three yards lost in oblivion during an NFL game, but that is exactly what you can say about the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The referees have not treated us nice this year (looking right at you...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick is legendary after the bye week
New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick is an unstoppable force when he leads his teams in their first game after the bye week. The greatest coach in the history of football will continue to show why he’s just that as he leads his Patriots’ team out of the bye week this coming Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa continues to climb the Alabama ladder of NFL QBs
The list of NFL quarterbacks from Alabama isn’t a huge one and the list of successful ones is smaller but Tua Tagovailoa is climbing that ladder. Alabama has produced a handful of good quarterbacks in their history that have transitioned to the NFL and Tua Tagovailoa is trying to prove that he can be one of the best. To do that, however, he would need to have a Hall of Fame career and win Super Bowls. Plural.
Latest Ohio State injury could be devastating for College Football Playoff chances
With TreVeyon Henderson already ruled out for the Indiana game, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to be carted off the field with a serious leg injury. Cluster injuries in the Ohio State backfield could keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff. While No. 2 Ohio State...
Cardinals: Former MLB GM calls Jordan Walker a superstar for 2023
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker has caught the eye of those nationally and could be a superstar as early as 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals are on the hunt for a big bat to add to their lineup in 2023, and former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that top prospect Jordan Walker will be that next season.
